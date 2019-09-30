Hotel Hankyu RESPIRE OSAKA Opens on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Designed in a Traditional Japanese Style to Provide Guests with Rest and Inspiration

Hotel Hankyu RESPIRE OSAKA will open on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 as the first hotel of the new brand with the concept of "rest" and "inspire”.

Hotel exterior (Graphic: Business Wire)

[Design concept]

The guest rooms are based on the theme "OSAKA Japanese Style" with the three color schemes "plum," "countryside," and "Osaka Castle," which are inspired by Japanese culture and the characteristic atmosphere of Osaka.

[Special features of the Hotel Hankyu RESPIRE OSAKA]

You can feel the four seasons with the many trees planted in the Japanese garden seen from the front lobby.

Osaka is the water capital of Japan, and the hotel uses the city's characteristics to express hospitality, providing a refined and calming space to make you forget the hustle and bustle of the metropolis.

[Outline of Hotel Hankyu RESPIRE OSAKA] Address: 1-1 Ofuka-cho, Kita-ku, Osaka Open: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 Number of guest rooms: 1,032 (planned) Facilities: One banquet hall, one restaurant, and a fitness room (free for staying guests) Reservations: Tel.: +81-(0)6-6372-0480 for accommodation, URL: https://global.hankyu-hotel.com/respire-osaka/ Services: Free Wi-Fi, cashless payment, automated check-in and check-out *All guest rooms are non-smoking

Number of rooms and their prices: Guest room type Number of

rooms Space Number of

guests Price for one room Double 414 19 m2 2 From 40,330 yen Twin 399 From 25 m2 2 From 46,580 yen Triple 171 From 25 m2 3 From 59,890 yen Quadruple 48 47 m2 4 From 87,920 yen

[Outline of the restaurant]

Grigliato CUÓCA

A restaurant that mainly serves meticulously prepared Italian cuisine and grilled dishes from the open kitchen and the wood-fired oven. An attractive feature of the restaurant is that it is a wide open space where you can see the Japanese garden.

Opening hours: 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. * Breakfast: 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (Last order: 9:45 a.m.) Number of seats: 222 (214 table seats, 8 counter seats) Price: 2,300 yen for breakfast Special features of breakfast: We provide a buffet-style breakfast with not only salad and bread, but also a good balance of Western and Japanese dishes. We recommend the ham carvery service and the Italian deli.

