Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hotel Hankyu RESPIRE OSAKA Opens on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 12:01am EDT

Designed in a Traditional Japanese Style to Provide Guests with Rest and Inspiration

Hotel Hankyu RESPIRE OSAKA will open on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 as the first hotel of the new brand with the concept of "rest" and "inspire”.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190929005001/en/

Hotel exterior (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hotel exterior (Graphic: Business Wire)

[Design concept]
The guest rooms are based on the theme "OSAKA Japanese Style" with the three color schemes "plum," "countryside," and "Osaka Castle," which are inspired by Japanese culture and the characteristic atmosphere of Osaka.

[Special features of the Hotel Hankyu RESPIRE OSAKA]
You can feel the four seasons with the many trees planted in the Japanese garden seen from the front lobby.
Osaka is the water capital of Japan, and the hotel uses the city's characteristics to express hospitality, providing a refined and calming space to make you forget the hustle and bustle of the metropolis.

[Outline of Hotel Hankyu RESPIRE OSAKA]

Address:

1-1 Ofuka-cho, Kita-ku, Osaka

Open:

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Number of guest rooms: 1,032 (planned)

Facilities:

One banquet hall, one restaurant, and a fitness room (free for staying guests)

Reservations:

Tel.: +81-(0)6-6372-0480 for accommodation,

 

URL: https://global.hankyu-hotel.com/respire-osaka/

Services:

Free Wi-Fi, cashless payment, automated check-in and check-out

 

*All guest rooms are non-smoking

Number of rooms and their prices:

Guest room type

Number of
rooms

Space

Number of
guests

Price for one room

Double

414

19 m2

2

From 40,330 yen

Twin

399

From 25 m2

2

From 46,580 yen

Triple

171

From 25 m2

3

From 59,890 yen

Quadruple

48

47 m2

4

From 87,920 yen

[Outline of the restaurant]
Grigliato CUÓCA
A restaurant that mainly serves meticulously prepared Italian cuisine and grilled dishes from the open kitchen and the wood-fired oven. An attractive feature of the restaurant is that it is a wide open space where you can see the Japanese garden.

Opening hours:

6:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

 

* Breakfast: 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (Last order: 9:45 a.m.)

Number of seats:

222 (214 table seats, 8 counter seats)

Price:

2,300 yen for breakfast

Special features of breakfast:

We provide a buffet-style breakfast with not only salad and bread, but also a good balance of Western and Japanese dishes. We recommend the ham carvery service and the Italian deli.

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:43aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - D&O Ongoing Disclosures - Multiple (MLN - Ongoing Disclosure Notice (Carol Campbell))
PU
12:43aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - D&O Ongoing Disclosures - Multiple (MLN - Ongoing Disclosure Notice ( Andy Coupe))
PU
12:43aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - D&O Ongoing Disclosures - Multiple (MLN - Ongoing Disclosure Notice (Alistair Ryan))
PU
12:38aTCL ELECTRONICS : Voluntary announcement - clarification in relation to section 337 investigations conducted by the united states international trade commission against several chinese and us companies
PU
12:38aREAL GOLD MINING : Interim Report 2017
PU
12:38aSPITFIRE MATERIALS : Notice under Section 708A(5)(E)
PU
12:38aREAL GOLD MINING : Interim Report 2018
PU
12:35aPRESS RELEASE : Organizational changes on the Group Executive Committee
TE
12:33aASX : MGE - iNAV Publication
PU
12:33aASX : MGE - iNAV Publication - Resolved
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
2INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Forever 21, Teen-Focused Retailer, Files f..
3RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation - WSJ
4Oil prices climb as positive China factory data eases demand concerns
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia secures KDDI 5G deal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group