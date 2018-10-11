Hotel JAL City Tokyo Toyosu to Open in 2019

Will be located close to Tokyo’s World-Famous Fish Market in Toyosu

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., announced today that it will open the Hotel JAL City Tokyo Toyosu in 2019. The company has contracted with Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. for asset and project management services for the new property, which will be located in Tokyo’s futuristic Toyosu district. The hotel will occupy the upper level of “D Tower Toyosu”, a unique hybrid facility incorporating an athlete training center.

Marcel P. van Aelst, CEO, Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., commented, “Tokyo is attracting more and more attention from overseas visitors as we head towards 2020. We are pleased to be opening a new hotel in Toyosu, the location of Tokyo’s world-famous former Tsukiji Fish Market, and the site of Olympic and Paralympic venues. We look forward to welcoming domestic and overseas visitors at what will be a new concept hotel, which we are confident will help to increase recognition of the new Hotel JAL City brand.”

The new facility will occupy a total area of 27,500 square meters, with the main building reaching a height of 70 meters. Hotel JAL City Tokyo Toyosu will occupy the upper floors. An athlete training center will be constructed on the lower floors along with restaurants and retail stores. Since the new facility will be located between one of the Tokyo 2020 Athletes’ Villages and many of the Olympic and Paralympic venues, it was designed in anticipation of a demand for sports facilities.

Toyosu is fast developing into a unique state-of-the-art urban district with new high-rise condominiums, ultra-modern offices and high-quality medical and educational facilities. Parks, leisure facilities and pedestrian walkways further enhance the quality of life in the area, which additionally boasts one of Japan’s largest shopping malls and a children’s theme park.

Complementing Toyosu’s existing commercial facilities, the new Toyosu Market opens today, housing Tokyo’s world-famous fish market, a major tourist attraction which previously operated in the Tsukiji area of the city.

Hotel JAL City Tokyo Toyosu will offer accommodation comprising 330 guest rooms ranging between 20 to 30 square meters in size, as well as all-day dining facilities.

The hotel aims to leverage technology to automate and enhance as many aspects of customer interaction as possible. Furthermore, all rooms will offer bathrooms featuring a separate washroom, ideal for families and for leisure use. Guest room designs will incorporate an organic motif imbuing them with a distinctly Japanese atmosphere.

The new hotel will be the third to operate under the new concept of Hotel JAL City, after Hotel JAL City Nagoya Nishiki and Hotel JAL City Sapporo Nakajima Park.

Hotel JAL City Tokyo Toyosu Facilities

Location: Toyosu 6-4-1, Koto-ku, Tokyo Total Floor Space: 11,969㎡ (hotel area only) Layout: Lobby on the 1st floor, guest rooms on the 6th to 16th floors Number of Guest Rooms: 330 Restaurants & Bars: All day dining (for hotel guests and other residents) Access: Shijo-mae station, New Transit Yurikamome line (2-minute walk)

About Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. was founded in 1955 on the basis of a corporate mission of contributing to the “industrialization of construction.” The first product to be developed was the Pipe House. This was followed by the Midget House, among other new products, opening up the way to Japan's first prefabricated housing. Since then, the Company has expanded across a wide field of operations, including Single-Family Houses, its core business, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, and general business-use buildings. Daiwa House Industry has to date supplied more than 1.69 million residences (single-family houses, rental housing and condominiums), over 41,000 commercial facilities, and 6,000-plus medical and nursing care facilities. Backed by the pioneering spirit we have forged since the founding of our company, we plan to continue to push forward with business expansion that is always two steps ahead, and accelerate our business development with a focus on the global market.

About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. and Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co. Ltd.

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962. Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as well as hotel management, restaurant business and chain operations through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites member hotels under its “Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service” philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura’s signature hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western functionality. The subsidiary Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd. operates 72 properties (46 in Japan and 26 overseas) encompassing some 22,551 guest rooms (as of October 1, 2018) under three hotel groups: Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City.

Other Business Initiatives of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd.

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. is expanding its global portfolio with a special focus on Asia. Hotel Okura plans to open the following 12 hotels among three hotel groups in the coming future:

Okura Hotels & Resorts

Opening in 2018 – Hotel Okura Manila

Opening in 2019 – Okura Spa & Resort Cappadocia

Opening in 2020 – The Okura Prestige Saigon, The Okura Prestige Yangon, The Okura Prestige Phnom Penh

Opening in 2021 – The Okura Prestige Taichung

Date to be decided – Hotel Okura Manila (provisional name - will be changed)

Nikko Hotels International

Opening in 2018 – Hotel Nikko Bangkok

Opening in 2020 – Hotel Nikko Hai Phong and Nikko Style Nagoya

Hotel JAL City

Opening in 2019 – Hotel JAL City Nagoya Nishiki, Hotel JAL City Sapporo Nakajima Park

