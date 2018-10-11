Hotel JAL City Tokyo Toyosu to Open in 2019

Okura
Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel
Okura Co., Ltd., announced today that it will open the Hotel JAL
City Tokyo Toyosu in 2019. The company has contracted with Daiwa House
Industry Co., Ltd. for asset and project management services for the new
property, which will be located in Tokyo’s futuristic Toyosu district.
The hotel will occupy the upper level of “D Tower Toyosu”, a unique
hybrid facility incorporating an athlete training center.
Marcel P. van Aelst, CEO, Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.,
commented, “Tokyo is attracting more and more attention from overseas
visitors as we head towards 2020. We are pleased to be opening a new
hotel in Toyosu, the location of Tokyo’s world-famous former Tsukiji
Fish Market, and the site of Olympic and Paralympic venues. We look
forward to welcoming domestic and overseas visitors at what will be a
new concept hotel, which we are confident will help to increase
recognition of the new Hotel JAL City brand.”
The new facility will occupy a total area of 27,500 square meters, with
the main building reaching a height of 70 meters. Hotel JAL City Tokyo
Toyosu will occupy the upper floors. An athlete training center will be
constructed on the lower floors along with restaurants and retail
stores. Since the new facility will be located between one of the Tokyo
2020 Athletes’ Villages and many of the Olympic and Paralympic venues,
it was designed in anticipation of a demand for sports facilities.
Toyosu is fast developing into a unique state-of-the-art urban district
with new high-rise condominiums, ultra-modern offices and high-quality
medical and educational facilities. Parks, leisure facilities and
pedestrian walkways further enhance the quality of life in the area,
which additionally boasts one of Japan’s largest shopping malls and a
children’s theme park.
Complementing Toyosu’s existing commercial facilities, the new Toyosu
Market opens today, housing Tokyo’s world-famous fish market, a major
tourist attraction which previously operated in the Tsukiji area of the
city.
Hotel JAL City Tokyo Toyosu will offer accommodation comprising 330
guest rooms ranging between 20 to 30 square meters in size, as well as
all-day dining facilities.
The hotel aims to leverage technology to automate and enhance as many
aspects of customer interaction as possible. Furthermore, all rooms will
offer bathrooms featuring a separate washroom, ideal for families and
for leisure use. Guest room designs will incorporate an organic motif
imbuing them with a distinctly Japanese atmosphere.
The new hotel will be the third to operate under the new concept of
Hotel JAL City, after Hotel JAL City Nagoya Nishiki and Hotel JAL City
Sapporo Nakajima Park.
Hotel JAL City Tokyo Toyosu Facilities
|
Location:
|
|
Toyosu 6-4-1, Koto-ku, Tokyo
|
Total Floor Space:
|
|
11,969㎡ (hotel area only)
|
Layout:
|
|
Lobby on the 1st floor, guest rooms on the 6th
to 16th floors
|
Number of Guest Rooms:
|
|
330
|
Restaurants & Bars:
|
|
All day dining (for hotel guests and other residents)
|
Access:
|
|
Shijo-mae station, New Transit Yurikamome line (2-minute walk)
|
About Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.
Daiwa
House Industry Co., Ltd. was founded in 1955 on the basis of a
corporate mission of contributing to the “industrialization of
construction.” The first product to be developed was the Pipe House.
This was followed by the Midget House, among other new products, opening
up the way to Japan's first prefabricated housing. Since then, the
Company has expanded across a wide field of operations, including
Single-Family Houses, its core business, Rental Housing, Condominiums,
Commercial Facilities, and general business-use buildings. Daiwa House
Industry has to date supplied more than 1.69 million residences
(single-family houses, rental housing and condominiums), over 41,000
commercial facilities, and 6,000-plus medical and nursing care
facilities. Backed by the pioneering spirit we have forged since the
founding of our company, we plan to continue to push forward with
business expansion that is always two steps ahead, and accelerate our
business development with a focus on the global market.
About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. and Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co. Ltd.
Hotel
Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel
Okura Tokyo in 1962. Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the
hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as
well as hotel management, restaurant business and chain operations
through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites
member hotels under its “Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service”
philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura’s signature
hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western
functionality. The subsidiary Okura
Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd. operates 72 properties (46 in Japan
and 26 overseas) encompassing some 22,551 guest rooms (as of October 1,
2018) under three hotel groups: Okura
Hotels & Resorts, Nikko
Hotels International and Hotel
JAL City.
Other Business Initiatives of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd.
Hotel
Okura Co., Ltd. is expanding its global portfolio with a special focus
on Asia. Hotel Okura plans to open the following 12 hotels among three
hotel groups in the coming future:
Okura Hotels & Resorts
-
Opening in 2018 – Hotel Okura Manila
-
Opening in 2019 – Okura Spa & Resort Cappadocia
-
Opening in 2020 – The Okura Prestige Saigon, The Okura Prestige
Yangon, The Okura Prestige Phnom Penh
-
Opening in 2021 – The Okura Prestige Taichung
-
Date to be decided – Hotel Okura Manila (provisional name - will be
changed)
Nikko Hotels International
-
Opening in 2018 – Hotel Nikko Bangkok
-
Opening in 2020 – Hotel Nikko Hai Phong and Nikko Style Nagoya
Hotel JAL City
-
Opening in 2019 – Hotel JAL City Nagoya Nishiki, Hotel JAL City
Sapporo Nakajima Park
