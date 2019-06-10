Hotel JAL City Toyama to Open in 2022

Okura
Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel
Okura Co., Ltd., announced today that it will open the Hotel JAL
City Toyama in 2022. The new property will be centrally located in front
of Toyama station, which is served by the Hokuriku Shinkansen with
direct connections to Nagano and Tokyo.
Rendition of Hotel JAL City Toyama (Graphic: Business Wire)
Situated in a region that includes abundant supplies of clean water
suitable for industrial use, Toyama is home to companies manufacturing
precision industrial products, microfabrics and high-performance robots.
It additionally benefits from an abundant and inexpensive supply of
power as well as the presence of a number of research facilities that
are the result of collaboration between government, industry and
academia. Over the years it has developed into one of the leading
industrial cities on the Sea of Japan coast.
There are additionally several tourist attractions in the vicinity
including the picturesque Toyama Bay. The Hokuriku Shinkansen, which was
extended to the city of Kanazawa in 2015, has significantly improved
access to Toyama from both the Kansai and Kanto areas. The city is
accordingly enjoying an increase in the number of business and leisure
travelers.
Marcel P. van Aelst, CEO, Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.,
commented, “We are pleased to be expanding the network of Okura Nikko
Hotels across Japan with the opening of the new Hotel JAL City in
Toyama, and are looking forward to welcoming domestic and overseas
visitors to the new property.”
The company will contract with Nishimatsu Construction Co., Ltd. and its
wholly owned subsidiary Nishimatsu Hotel Management Co., Ltd. for asset
and project management services for the new property towards the end of
June. Nishimatsu Construction decided to provide these services in the
light of the perceived potential of Toyama city. The company sees a
long-term future for the hotel, and plans to utilize its know-how from
the planning and design stages. They will consign day-today operation of
the property to Okura Nikko Hotel Management in view of its wide network
of properties in Japan and overseas.
Hotel JAL City Toyama will offer accommodation comprising some 250 guest
rooms as well as all-day dining facilities, a bar and a library. The
average guest room area will be 25 sq meters, with twin-bed rooms
ranging from 26 to 31 sq meters in size and double-bed rooms of 21 sq
meters. Based on Hotel JAL City's brand concept "Smart Simplicity", the
new hotel will place a range of digital devices at guests’ disposal,
allowing them to enjoy a smart, simple and meaningful stay.
|
|
Hotel JAL City Toyama Facilities
|
|
Location:
|
|
Takara-machi 1, Toyama City, Toyama
|
Total floor space:
|
|
9,600 sq meters
|
Layout:
|
|
1st to 10th floors
|
Number of guest rooms:
|
|
Around 250
|
Restaurants & bars:
|
|
All day dining, bar, library
|
Access:
|
|
Toyama station (JR Hokuriku Shinkansen and Takayama main line ) – 3
minute walk
|
About Nishimatsu Construction Co., Ltd.
Nishimatsu
Construction Co., Ltd. was founded in 1874 and has been at the
forefront of technological developments throughout its long history.
Leveraging its many strengths, the company has contributed on a broad
front to the construction of comprehensive and secure social
infrastructure and to the creation of comfortable and safe living
environments.
Its areas of focus include the construction of public facilities such as
roads and dams and urban redevelopment projects, all of which are imbued
with a keen spirit of manufacturing cultivated throughout the company’s
history and passed on to successive generations of employees. In the
property development and real estate fields, the company actively
develops, operates and invests in housing, offices and other commercial
facilities, including business development projects such as
redevelopment and town planning in city centers throughout Japan. In
recent years, it has engaged additionally in overseas real estate
projects.
About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. and Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
Hotel
Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel
Okura Tokyo in 1962. Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the
hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as
well as hotel management, restaurant business and chain operations
through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites
member hotels under its “Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service”
philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura’s signature
hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western
functionality. The subsidiary Okura
Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd. operates 70 properties (45 in Japan
and 25 overseas) encompassing some 22,158 guest rooms (as of June 1,
2019) under three hotel groups: Okura
Hotels & Resorts, Nikko
Hotels International and Hotel
JAL City.
