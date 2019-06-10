Hotel JAL City Toyama to Open in 2022

Centrally located near Toyama station, will provide a boost to local business and the tourist trade

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., announced today that it will open the Hotel JAL City Toyama in 2022. The new property will be centrally located in front of Toyama station, which is served by the Hokuriku Shinkansen with direct connections to Nagano and Tokyo.

Situated in a region that includes abundant supplies of clean water suitable for industrial use, Toyama is home to companies manufacturing precision industrial products, microfabrics and high-performance robots. It additionally benefits from an abundant and inexpensive supply of power as well as the presence of a number of research facilities that are the result of collaboration between government, industry and academia. Over the years it has developed into one of the leading industrial cities on the Sea of Japan coast.

There are additionally several tourist attractions in the vicinity including the picturesque Toyama Bay. The Hokuriku Shinkansen, which was extended to the city of Kanazawa in 2015, has significantly improved access to Toyama from both the Kansai and Kanto areas. The city is accordingly enjoying an increase in the number of business and leisure travelers.

Marcel P. van Aelst, CEO, Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., commented, “We are pleased to be expanding the network of Okura Nikko Hotels across Japan with the opening of the new Hotel JAL City in Toyama, and are looking forward to welcoming domestic and overseas visitors to the new property.”

The company will contract with Nishimatsu Construction Co., Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary Nishimatsu Hotel Management Co., Ltd. for asset and project management services for the new property towards the end of June. Nishimatsu Construction decided to provide these services in the light of the perceived potential of Toyama city. The company sees a long-term future for the hotel, and plans to utilize its know-how from the planning and design stages. They will consign day-today operation of the property to Okura Nikko Hotel Management in view of its wide network of properties in Japan and overseas.

Hotel JAL City Toyama will offer accommodation comprising some 250 guest rooms as well as all-day dining facilities, a bar and a library. The average guest room area will be 25 sq meters, with twin-bed rooms ranging from 26 to 31 sq meters in size and double-bed rooms of 21 sq meters. Based on Hotel JAL City's brand concept "Smart Simplicity", the new hotel will place a range of digital devices at guests’ disposal, allowing them to enjoy a smart, simple and meaningful stay.

Hotel JAL City Toyama Facilities Location: Takara-machi 1, Toyama City, Toyama Total floor space: 9,600 sq meters Layout: 1st to 10th floors Number of guest rooms: Around 250 Restaurants & bars: All day dining, bar, library Access: Toyama station (JR Hokuriku Shinkansen and Takayama main line ) – 3 minute walk

About Nishimatsu Construction Co., Ltd.

Nishimatsu Construction Co., Ltd. was founded in 1874 and has been at the forefront of technological developments throughout its long history. Leveraging its many strengths, the company has contributed on a broad front to the construction of comprehensive and secure social infrastructure and to the creation of comfortable and safe living environments.

Its areas of focus include the construction of public facilities such as roads and dams and urban redevelopment projects, all of which are imbued with a keen spirit of manufacturing cultivated throughout the company’s history and passed on to successive generations of employees. In the property development and real estate fields, the company actively develops, operates and invests in housing, offices and other commercial facilities, including business development projects such as redevelopment and town planning in city centers throughout Japan. In recent years, it has engaged additionally in overseas real estate projects.

About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. and Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962. Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as well as hotel management, restaurant business and chain operations through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites member hotels under its “Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service” philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura’s signature hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western functionality. The subsidiary Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd. operates 70 properties (45 in Japan and 25 overseas) encompassing some 22,158 guest rooms (as of June 1, 2019) under three hotel groups: Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City.

