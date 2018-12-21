Hotel Nikko Phnom Penh to Open in 2022

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co.,
Ltd., announced today that in 2022 it will open Hotel Nikko Phnom Penh
in the Cambodian capital. The hotel will occupy the upper level of the
Japan Trade Center (tentative name), currently under construction, and
the company expects to sign a contract on December 25, 2018 with UY
United Co., Ltd. to manage the new property, following an investment in
that company by URATA Co., Ltd.
The property will be located in the Japan Trade Center (tentative name)
in the Toul Tum Poung district, a new facility containing office space,
retail outlets and the new hotel, and the first major complex in the
Cambodian capital to be developed by a Japanese company. This facility
aims to act as a networking base for international businesses and to
showcase a new form of collaboration whereby Cambodian companies deploy
Japanese construction technology in joint ventures with Japanese firms.
A steel-framed structure of a kind that has not yet been widely adopted
in Cambodia is being implemented in the new complex, with Japanese
construction engineers leading and training constructing teams on site.
This project is expected to herald the introduction of new construction
technology into Cambodia, and the design of the facility itself will
incorporate aspects of both countries’ history, tradition and culture,
reflecting as much of the unique characteristics of the surrounding area
as possible.
Marcel P. van Aelst, CEO of Okura Nikko Hotel Management, remarked, “It
is a big honor for us to be able to be part of this project, an
undertaking which will introduce Japanese construction techniques to
Cambodia. We aim to create a hotel which will act as a bridge between
the two countries, and imbue it with our signature hospitality, rooted
in Japanese culture.”
The hotel will offer 201 guest rooms each with a standard area of about
36 m2 on floors 14-22 of the new building. It will feature a
wide range of restaurants, including Japanese cuisine and all-day
dining, and a skydeck bar on the 23rd floor where guests can enjoy
stunning views across the capital.
In recent years, Cambodia has achieved high economic growth rates,
averaging more than 7% per annum, and is proving to be one of the most
attractive ASEAN countries. Since the establishment of the ASEAN
Economic Community at the end of 2015, the Cambodian government has
continued to promote economic development and created a number of
“special economic zones” aimed at attracting foreign capital. At these
zones in Phnom Penh, companies from many different countries have set up
operations, the majority of them Japanese enterprises. Geographically,
Phnom Penh is strategically located between Ho Chi Minh and Bangkok, and
further development in the city is likely as the deregulation of markets
and the free movement of people within the ASEAN region accelerates.
Hotel Nikko Phnom Penh will be the first hotel of Okura Nikko Hotels to
open in Cambodia, and is part of an ambitious undertaking to expand the
group’s global portfolio to 100 properties, primarily in Asia, by 2020.
About URATA Co., Ltd.
Founded in Urayasu City, Chiba, Japan,
in 1974, Urata Corporation’s main areas of business are construction,
real estate consulting, condominium development, and property
renovation. In 2015, the company established URATA S.E (CAMBODIA) CO.,
LTD. to provide human resource development services and to drive the
development of construction technology in Cambodia. In line with these
objectives, Urata Corporation regularly dispatches Japanese engineers to
Cambodia to help support the country’s continuing economic growth.
About Nikko Hotels International
Nikko
Hotels International (NHI) is a luxury hotel brand providing
facilities and services to meet a wide variety of guests' needs in urban
centers and popular resort destinations worldwide. The NHI brand
emphasizes fine luxury, gracious hospitality and international culture.
Service in the spirit of Japanese hospitality is a distinguishing
feature of all NHI properties, both in Japan and overseas. Please visit www.okura-nikko.com/nikko for
more information.
About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. and Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
Hotel
Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel
Okura Tokyo in 1962. Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the
hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as
well as hotel management, restaurant business and chain operations
through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites
member hotels under its “Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service”
philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura’s signature
hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western
functionality.
Please visit www.okura.com.
Okura
Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura
operates 70 properties (45 in Japan and 25 overseas) encompassing some
22,104 guest rooms (as of December 1, 2018) under three hotel groups: Okura
Hotels & Resorts, Nikko
Hotels International and Hotel
JAL City. Please visit www.okura-nikko.com.
