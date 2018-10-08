Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market in Malaysia 2018-2022 | Rise in Cloud Integration to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the hotel and hospitality management software market in Malaysia to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The rise in cloud integration is one of the major trends being witnessed in the hotel and hospitality management software market in Malaysia 2018-2022. The demand for cloud-based integration of hotel and hospitality systems is increasing among the hotels in Malaysia. The SaaS-based model provides access to the application via web-based browsers, wherein the admin has previously defined the access level and processes across the organization. The user can log into the hotel and hospitality management software simultaneously from any internet-enabled computer or device.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the hotel and hospitality management software market in Malaysia is the rising demand for mobility:

Hotel and hospitality management software market in Malaysia: Rising demand for mobility

Over the past few years, millions of dollars have been invested in upgrading hotels with tablets and mobile devices, assuming hotel guests would prefer a digital check-in experience. Such devices are gaining traction in the hotel industry at present. The use of mobile devices in the hotel industry gives a sense of immediacy and improves the interaction between the guests, hotel owners, and staff, thereby meeting the expectations of the customer.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Many hotels in Malaysia rely on social networking sites and smartphones to keep attendees up-to-date with event details and keep them involved before, during and after stay. Vendors in the hotel and hospitality management software market develop applications for mobile devices, including iOS and Android, to increase their market share and stay competitive in the market.”

Hotel and hospitality management software market in Malaysia: Segmentation analysis

The hotel and hospitality management software market in Malaysia research report provides market segmentation by hotel type (business hotels, heritage and boutique hotels, and resorts and spas) and by deployment (on-premises and SaaS-based). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

On-premises segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to 55% of the market. This deployment segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

