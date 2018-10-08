Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market in Malaysia 2018-2022 | Rise in Cloud Integration to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the hotel and hospitality management software market
in Malaysia to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast
period, according to their latest market research report.
Technavio analysts forecast the hotel and hospitality management software market in Malaysia to grow at a CAGR of over 10% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The rise in cloud integration is one of the major trends being witnessed
in the hotel
and hospitality management software market in Malaysia 2018-2022.
The demand for cloud-based integration of hotel and hospitality systems
is increasing among the hotels in Malaysia. The SaaS-based model
provides access to the application via web-based browsers, wherein the
admin has previously defined the access level and processes across the
organization. The user can log into the hotel and hospitality management
software simultaneously from any internet-enabled computer or device.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the hotel and hospitality management software market in
Malaysia is the rising demand for mobility:
Hotel and hospitality management software
market in Malaysia: Rising demand for mobility
Over the past few years, millions of dollars have been invested in
upgrading hotels with tablets and mobile devices, assuming hotel guests
would prefer a digital check-in experience. Such devices are gaining
traction in the hotel industry at present. The use of mobile devices in
the hotel industry gives a sense of immediacy and improves the
interaction between the guests, hotel owners, and staff, thereby meeting
the expectations of the customer.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Many hotels in Malaysia
rely on social networking sites and smartphones to keep attendees
up-to-date with event details and keep them involved before, during and
after stay. Vendors in the hotel and hospitality management software
market develop applications for mobile devices, including iOS and
Android, to increase their market share and stay competitive in the
market.”
Hotel and hospitality management software
market in Malaysia: Segmentation analysis
The hotel and hospitality management software market in Malaysia
research report provides market segmentation by hotel type (business
hotels, heritage and boutique hotels, and resorts and spas) and by
deployment (on-premises and SaaS-based). It provides an in-depth
analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
On-premises segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing
to 55% of the market. This deployment segment will dominate the global
market throughout the forecast period.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
