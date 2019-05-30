Hotstar : is the Official Internet and Mobile Broadcast Partner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

~The go-to streaming platform for the South Asian Diaspora offers an unparalleled digital & first-ever social-watching experience for cricket fans in the US~

Cricket fans in the US have yet another reason to rejoice! The pinnacle of the sport, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, begins on May 30. Hotstar, the preferred streaming service for the best of cricket and South Asian entertainment, is the official Internet and Mobile Broadcast Partner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and will LIVE stream all the matches starting May 30.

Close on the heels of the hugely successful VIVO IPL, Hotstar is bringing to the US audience the mega-event in cricket that only occurs once every 4 years. The ICC Cricket World Cup will see 10 of the best cricketing teams across the world compete for the most-coveted title in the game.

With Hotstar, cricket lovers in the US can stream all the ICC Cricket World Cup matches LIVE and in HD quality. And for those who miss the LIVE action, Hotstar’s video-on-demand feature allows subscribers to watch full-match replays and customized highlights of the best moments. Keeping the cricket fan at the heart of the experience, Hotstar’s video-on-demand feature makes it the ideal choice for consumers to enjoy the matches despite the time-difference.

Hotstar has released an exciting campaign to promote the ICC Cricket World Cup amongst the South Asian diaspora. Titled ‘That Feeling of Home’, the campaign builds on the consumer-insight that the diaspora has a strong emotional connect with cricket. It showcases how Hotstar keeps them connected to their community, their friends & family through cricket and its stories.

In keeping with this philosophy, Hotstar has for the first time in the US introduced a social cricket-watching experience for the ICC Cricket World Cup. Fans across the world will be able to chat with each other within the Hotstar app while watching the LIVE matches thereby multiplying the joy of watching cricket with the community.

Moreover, subscribers will be able to take advantage of a slew of rich features offered by Hotstar as follows:

An Exclusive Dugout commentary feed that provides in-depth analysis and clairvoyant in-game predictions by cricket’s biggest legends.

Exclusive LIVE pre-match and post-match analysis from the best cricketing minds.

Ambient cricket content that provides a window into the behind-the-scenes action of Team India and showcases riveting stories about the big heroes of the game.

Innovative Fan Graph that viewers can use to scroll to high points of the match, track the number of simultaneous viewers and relive key moments during any game.

Regional and expert commentary in six languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali).

“The ICC Cricket World Cup is the most-awaited cricket tournament for cricket fans all over the world. We take great pride in bringing one of the world’s most-watched sporting events into the homes of passionate fans in the US,” said Ipsita Dasgupta, President – Hotstar International and Sports Leagues at Star India. “By leveraging our rich consumer-insight, innovative story-telling, social-watching feature, and expertise in cricket coverage, Hotstar aims to plug every cricket lover into the energy and euphoria of this cricket extravaganza.”

The platform makes streaming the most exciting cricket tournament easier than ever. Hotstar is available on the web (us.hotstar.com), google play store, app store, as well as on Roku TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV and now on Samsung Smart TV. So, whether on a big screen TV in the living room or on a mobile screen while on-the-go, cricket enthusiasts can tune in to ICC Cricket World Cup matches anytime and anywhere.

#ThatFeelingofHome films can be viewed here:

Film #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SilKMWopyP0

Film #2: https://youtu.be/uyBKhDyDU98

Film #3: https://youtu.be/tcpDGqW-_ic

