Hotstar : is the Official Internet and Mobile Broadcast Partner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Cricket fans in the US have yet another reason to rejoice! The pinnacle
of the sport, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, begins on May 30. Hotstar,
the preferred streaming service for the best of cricket and South Asian
entertainment, is the official Internet and Mobile Broadcast Partner of
the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and will LIVE stream all the matches
starting May 30.
Close on the heels of the hugely successful VIVO IPL, Hotstar is
bringing to the US audience the mega-event in cricket that only occurs
once every 4 years. The ICC Cricket World Cup will see 10 of the best
cricketing teams across the world compete for the most-coveted title in
the game.
With Hotstar, cricket lovers in the US can stream all the ICC Cricket
World Cup matches LIVE and in HD quality. And for those who miss
the LIVE action, Hotstar’s video-on-demand feature allows subscribers to watch
full-match replays and customized highlights of the best
moments. Keeping the cricket fan at the heart of the experience,
Hotstar’s video-on-demand feature makes it the ideal choice for
consumers to enjoy the matches despite the time-difference.
Hotstar has released an exciting campaign to promote the ICC Cricket
World Cup amongst the South Asian diaspora. Titled ‘That Feeling of
Home’, the campaign builds on the consumer-insight that the diaspora
has a strong emotional connect with cricket. It showcases how Hotstar
keeps them connected to their community, their friends & family through
cricket and its stories.
In keeping with this philosophy, Hotstar has for the first time in the
US introduced a social cricket-watching experience for the ICC
Cricket World Cup. Fans across the world will be able to chat with each
other within the Hotstar app while watching the LIVE matches thereby
multiplying the joy of watching cricket with the community.
Moreover, subscribers will be able to take advantage of a slew of rich
features offered by Hotstar as follows:
-
An Exclusive Dugout commentary feed that provides
in-depth analysis and clairvoyant in-game predictions by cricket’s
biggest legends.
-
Exclusive LIVE pre-match and post-match analysis from the best
cricketing minds.
-
Ambient cricket content that provides a window into the
behind-the-scenes action of Team India and showcases riveting stories
about the big heroes of the game.
-
Innovative Fan Graph that viewers can use to scroll to high
points of the match, track the number of simultaneous viewers and
relive key moments during any game.
-
Regional and expert commentary in six languages (English,
Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali).
“The ICC Cricket World Cup is the most-awaited cricket tournament for
cricket fans all over the world. We take great pride in bringing one of
the world’s most-watched sporting events into the homes of passionate
fans in the US,” said Ipsita Dasgupta, President – Hotstar International
and Sports Leagues at Star India. “By leveraging our rich
consumer-insight, innovative story-telling, social-watching feature, and
expertise in cricket coverage, Hotstar aims to plug every cricket lover
into the energy and euphoria of this cricket extravaganza.”
The platform makes streaming the most exciting cricket tournament easier
than ever. Hotstar is available on the web (us.hotstar.com), google play
store, app store, as well as on Roku TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick,
Android TV and now on Samsung Smart TV. So, whether on a big screen TV
in the living room or on a mobile screen while on-the-go, cricket
enthusiasts can tune in to ICC Cricket World Cup matches anytime and
anywhere.
#ThatFeelingofHome films can be viewed here:
Film #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SilKMWopyP0
Film
#2: https://youtu.be/uyBKhDyDU98
Film
#3: https://youtu.be/tcpDGqW-_ic
About Hotstar
Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform for Indian
dramas, movies and live sports, is now also available in the US, Canada
and the UK.
A fully-owned subsidiary of Star India and 21st Century Fox, Hotstar
was launched in India in 2015 and became the fastest app to reach a
million downloads. The platform offers a bouquet of rich and diverse
content encompassing the latest movies, popular TV shows, documentaries,
live news and live sports. By delivering premium, on-demand content
across devices and in multiple languages, Hotstar ensures that South
Asians across the world are never too far from their favorite
entertainment.
Hotstar can be accessed through us.hotstar.com,
ca.hotstar.com,
uk.hotstar.com,
or via the iOS App Store, Google Play store.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005273/en/