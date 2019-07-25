House Approves Debt-Ceiling Bill Despite GOP Dissent--2nd Update

By Andrew Duehren and Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- The House passed a two-year spending agreement that also lifts the government's borrowing limit, advancing the compromise over the concerns of many conservatives who had urged President Trump to reject it.

The legislation, which is expected to pass the GOP-controlled Senate next week, boosts spending by $320 billion above limits set in a 2011 budget law and suspends the debt ceiling until the end of July 2021. The Trump administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) secured the deal on Monday after weeks of negotiations.

The bill passed with 284 votes, including 219 Democrats and 65 Republicans. Just 16 Democrats voted against the bill, while 132 Republicans opposed it, many citing concerns about the growing U.S. debt burden.

The president had lobbied undecided House Republicans to support the bill in a call Thursday morning, according to a person on the call. Mr. Trump later thanked the House on Twitter for passing the bill.

The House Republican leadership acknowledged Thursday that they were likely to lose many of their members despite the president's lobbying.

"This is not the bill that we would write, we're not in the majority," said Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.), the top House Republican. "We are where we are. We put a plan together that had to have compromise."

The bill effectively ends much of the 2011 Budget Control Act, which set limits on spending for each fiscal year. Without regular agreements to raise spending above the limits set in that law, automatic cuts known as sequestration would slash spending on myriad federal programs.

Congress has avoided the bulk of the cuts set in the 2011 law with previous two-year budget agreements in 2013, 2015 and 2018. Monday's agreement also takes the threat of automatic cuts off the table, providing lawmakers even more flexibility to increase spending beyond 2021.

Members of both parties have celebrated the end of the sequestration threat, while some conservatives have bemoaned that federal spending could balloon without it. Those cuts would have reduced overall federal spending by 10% early next year, trimming $71 billion in military spending and $55 billion in domestic spending, compared with current levels.

"I think it's marvelous. It allows Congress to do what Congress should do, and that's legislate on an annual basis," said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R., N.D.), a member of the Senate Budget Committee. "The Budget Control Act, while it was a disciplinary tool, it was far too draconian."

With the spending caps no longer in place after 2021, a $320 billion increase above the caps over the next two years will likely grow to $1.7 trillion more in projected spending over the next decade, according to estimates from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Debt as a share of gross domestic product would rise from 78% this year to a projected 97% by the end of 2029, compared with 92% under current law.

"It's almost as large as reversing the entirety of the Budget Control Act and almost as large as the entire cost of the tax cuts," Marc Goldwein, the group's senior policy director, said of the 10-year cost.

The Trump administration had explored extending the limits in the 2011 law as part of the negotiations. But Democrats have celebrated their termination as a key victory, opening the door for liberal lawmakers concerned about increases in military spending to support the deal.

The Republican Study Committee, a conservative group of roughly 150 House Republicans, said in a statement Thursday that the agreement "will further indebt future generations and remove reasonable safeguards to prevent the growth of government and the misuse of taxpayer dollars."

But lawmakers have pointed to the rising cost of mandatory-spending programs like Medicare and Social Security as the main forces behind rising deficits over the long term. Cutting discretionary programs, including military spending, is deeply unpopular on Capitol Hill, and some lawmakers also say the 2011 law has helped slow discretionary spending.

"When they talk about $320 billion over two years increase, that's against the sequestration levels. That's ancient history," said Rep. John Yarmuth (D., Ky.), the chairman of the House Budget Committee. "We're at the same place we are on discretionary spending as we were 10 years ago."

Some spending limits will remain in place. The agreement extends limits on some mandatory spending programs, including Medicare, beyond fiscal year 2027 to help achieve roughly $77 billion in future savings to partially offset the costs of the current deal. That is less than the $150 billion in cuts the Trump administration had sought during the talks.

Sen. James Lankford (R., Okla.), a member of the chamber's appropriations committee, said that the Budget Control Act didn't achieve hoped-for deficit reductions.

"It did reduce spending, and it did reduce the rate of spending. We would have a much higher rate of spending right now if it weren't for that, so it wasn't a total failure, but it certainly didn't accomplish what it set out to accomplish," he said.

"We do feel like our initial push was heard and reflected in this deal in terms of reversing decades of austerity spending," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Catherine Lucey contributed to this article.

Write to Andrew Duehren at andrew.duehren@wsj.com and Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com