House Bill to Block Border Emergency Has Enough Votes to Pass -- Update

02/26/2019 | 06:51pm EST

By Joshua Jamerson and Kristina Peterson

WASHINGTON -- The House voted to block the White House from redirecting federal funds toward building a border wall, and the Senate inched closer to doing the same, raising the specter of President Trump exercising his veto power for the first time.

As newly empowered House Democrats moved to assert congressional authority over government spending, there appeared to be nearly enough Republican support for the measure to clear the Senate in the coming weeks. Mr. Trump has already said he would veto the measure should Congress send it to his desk.

The House vote was the first of its kind since lawmakers in 1976 authored the National Emergencies Act, which allows Congress to terminate an emergency declaration. The law also limits an emergency to 180 days unless the president renews it.

Write to Joshua Jamerson at joshua.jamerson@wsj.com and Kristina Peterson at kristina.peterson@wsj.com

