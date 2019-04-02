Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

House Buyers of America : Bucks 2019 Real Estate Market Trends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 10:49am EDT

CHANTILLY, Va., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The direct, results-driven model that House Buyers of America (House Buyers) uses to buy and sell homes is enabling it to take the spring market by storm. The current market climate is experiencing rising inventory and increased days on market across the board, causing concerns for many home sellers. The House Buyers approach to 'as-is' purchasing of existing homes and re-selling them quickly following high-quality, modern renovation processes is resulting in it standing out from the larger market and the competition.

While homes that are dated or include just basic, lower-level renovations are sitting on the market for longer periods of time, House Buyers' homes are selling within days - a definite indication of the market need and the company's leading position within it.

Along with rising inventory demand for the affordability and ease of newly-renovated homes also continues to rise. House Buyers' as-is approach to purchasing older homes as many Baby Boomers prepare to downsize has ignited a flurry of younger Millennial buyers to become homeowners - confident in their ability to buy modern, renovated properties with quality finishes at an reasonable price. This model is allowing House Buyers' homes to stand out from the large amount of older homes with less modern updates to effect a change in the current trend of ever-growing days on the market for several existing properties.

"Our hassle-free, convenient approach is enabling us to truly buck the current market trends, our houses are flying off the shelves," said Nick Ron, CEO of House Buyers of America. "We buy existing homes directly, as-is, and cut out the broker middle-man, while delivering homes that suit the budgets and modern tastes of the younger buyers. This allows our homes to stand out from those continuing to sit on the market."

ABOUT HOUSE BUYERS OF AMERICA

House Buyers of America (House Buyers) is a residential real estate investment company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. As one of the leading cash home buyers, the Company went from $0 to $50 million in annual revenue in its first 3 years of business. For more information, please visit www.housebuyersofamerica.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Lauren Hoke
RMR & Associates Inc.
(301) 230-0045 x 101
lhoke@rmr.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/house-buyers-of-america-bucks-2019-real-estate-market-trends-300823003.html

SOURCE House Buyers of America


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:09aGlobal Leaders in Academic Health Convene to Address Building Strategic Partnerships
GL
11:09aHORMEL FOODS : Inaugural Small Change Big Impact Food Summit To Bring Together Industry Leaders At Harvard University April 3-4, 2019
PR
11:08aMore from the Company Monthly Newsletter March 2019
AQ
11:08aFORD MOTOR : would reconsider UK investments if no deal on Brexit
AQ
11:08aPoison Drummer Rikki Rockett, an HPV-Attributed Throat Cancer Survivor, Urges Public to Open Up and Say Ahhh! and GET SCREENED During the 21st Annual Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week®
PR
11:08aNICKSON : Founder and CEO Cameron Johnson to Share Insights on Changing the Renting Experience at the 5th Annual Dallas Startup Week
BU
11:07aEU HAS NO MAJOR CONCERNS IN GERMANY OVER VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL : sources
RE
11:07aEU has no major concerns in Germany over Vodafone-Liberty deal - sources
RE
11:07aGUDOU : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Disposal of Shares by Controlling Shareholder and Directors
PU
11:07aCISCO : The Potential of Thought Leadership is Much Better Than You Think
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About