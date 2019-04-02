House Buyers of America : Bucks 2019 Real Estate Market Trends

CHANTILLY, Va., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The direct, results-driven model that House Buyers of America (House Buyers) uses to buy and sell homes is enabling it to take the spring market by storm. The current market climate is experiencing rising inventory and increased days on market across the board, causing concerns for many home sellers. The House Buyers approach to 'as-is' purchasing of existing homes and re-selling them quickly following high-quality, modern renovation processes is resulting in it standing out from the larger market and the competition.

While homes that are dated or include just basic, lower-level renovations are sitting on the market for longer periods of time, House Buyers' homes are selling within days - a definite indication of the market need and the company's leading position within it.

Along with rising inventory demand for the affordability and ease of newly-renovated homes also continues to rise. House Buyers' as-is approach to purchasing older homes as many Baby Boomers prepare to downsize has ignited a flurry of younger Millennial buyers to become homeowners - confident in their ability to buy modern, renovated properties with quality finishes at an reasonable price. This model is allowing House Buyers' homes to stand out from the large amount of older homes with less modern updates to effect a change in the current trend of ever-growing days on the market for several existing properties.

"Our hassle-free, convenient approach is enabling us to truly buck the current market trends, our houses are flying off the shelves," said Nick Ron, CEO of House Buyers of America. "We buy existing homes directly, as-is, and cut out the broker middle-man, while delivering homes that suit the budgets and modern tastes of the younger buyers. This allows our homes to stand out from those continuing to sit on the market."

ABOUT HOUSE BUYERS OF AMERICA

House Buyers of America (House Buyers) is a residential real estate investment company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. As one of the leading cash home buyers, the Company went from $0 to $50 million in annual revenue in its first 3 years of business. For more information, please visit www.housebuyersofamerica.com.

