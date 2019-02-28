House Copper Signs Exclusive Deal with Dawn's Light, LLC

Company to Showcase Unique Cookware Through Media Conglomerate

House Copper & Cookware LLC owner and metalsmith Sara Dahmen has signed an exclusive wholesale agreement with Dawn’s Light, LLC to create a new entity: Copper Unlimited, LLC that will supply all business to business arrangements. The company will be responsible for the management and expansion of Dahmen’s line of 100% American-made hand-crafted copper, cast-iron cookware, and pottery. Copper Unlimited will also leverage Dawn’s Light’s television and movie expertise to develop media vehicles showcasing House Copper’s and Sara’s hand-crafted housewares as well as Dahmen’s position as one of the only female coppersmiths manufacturing cookware in the United States.

“I am very excited to partner with Dawn’s Light and their talented management in the creation of Copper Unlimited,” Dahmen said. “The team has many plans to enhance the visibility of hand-crafted copper cookware and beyond.”

“Dawn’s Light is thrilled to partner with Sara to form Copper Unlimited as a vehicle to bring wider distribution and a higher level of visibility to her amazing talent and outstanding line of hand crafted, American-Made copper, cast iron, and pottery,” commented Alexander Ferguson, CEO of Dawn’s Light.

House Copper, in conjunction with members of Dawn’s Light and representing the Copper Unlimited launch, will be exhibiting at the International Home & Housewares Show March 2 – 5 2019 at the McCormick Center in Chicago; Booth South 4040. They announced the deal at http://www.dawnslightmedia.com/20190225-dawnslight-forms-copperunlimited/.

About Dawn’s Light, LLC

Dawn’s Light was founded in 2014 by Alexander Ferguson and was joined in 2015 by Richard Switzer and Jason Cherubini; together, they bring executive level experience in strategy, media and finance. Dawn’s Light’s leadership is currently focused on producing intellectual property and developing brands to meet the exploding demands of the terrestrial and digital entertainment industry.

Dawn’s Light has provided financing to external projects, produced large-scale international theatrical releases and developed production of a safe and profitable pipeline of smaller movies typically released via TV cable outlets. Dawn’s Light also has investments in literature, video games and educational technology.

