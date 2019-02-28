House Copper Signs Exclusive Deal with Dawn's Light, LLC

House Copper & Cookware LLC owner and metalsmith Sara Dahmen has signed
an exclusive wholesale agreement with Dawn’s Light, LLC to create a new
entity: Copper Unlimited, LLC that will supply all business to business
arrangements. The company will be responsible for the management and
expansion of Dahmen’s line of 100% American-made hand-crafted copper,
cast-iron cookware, and pottery. Copper Unlimited will also leverage
Dawn’s Light’s television and movie expertise to develop media vehicles
showcasing House Copper’s and Sara’s hand-crafted housewares as well as
Dahmen’s position as one of the only female coppersmiths manufacturing
cookware in the United States.
“I am very excited to partner with Dawn’s Light and their talented
management in the creation of Copper Unlimited,” Dahmen said. “The team
has many plans to enhance the visibility of hand-crafted copper cookware
and beyond.”
“Dawn’s Light is thrilled to partner with Sara to form Copper Unlimited
as a vehicle to bring wider distribution and a higher level of
visibility to her amazing talent and outstanding line of hand crafted,
American-Made copper, cast iron, and pottery,” commented Alexander
Ferguson, CEO of Dawn’s Light.
House Copper, in conjunction with members of Dawn’s Light and
representing the Copper Unlimited launch, will be exhibiting at the
International Home & Housewares Show March 2 – 5 2019 at the McCormick
Center in Chicago; Booth South 4040. They announced the deal at http://www.dawnslightmedia.com/20190225-dawnslight-forms-copperunlimited/.
About Dawn’s Light, LLC
Dawn’s Light was founded in 2014 by Alexander Ferguson and was joined in
2015 by Richard Switzer and Jason Cherubini; together, they bring
executive level experience in strategy, media and finance. Dawn’s
Light’s leadership is currently focused on producing intellectual
property and developing brands to meet the exploding demands of the
terrestrial and digital entertainment industry.
Dawn’s Light has provided financing to external projects, produced
large-scale international theatrical releases and developed production
of a safe and profitable pipeline of smaller movies typically released
via TV cable outlets. Dawn’s Light also has investments in literature,
video games and educational technology.
Note: Dawn’s Light; Sara Dahmen; Copper Unlimited; and the names of
actual products mentioned in this document are registered trademarks of
their respective owners.
www.dawnslightmedia.com
www.housecopper.com
www.cu-unlimited.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228006120/en/