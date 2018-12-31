Log in
House Democrats Lay Out Plan to Reopen Government by Carving Out Wall Fight

12/31/2018 | 06:16pm CET

By Kristina Peterson and Joshua Jamerson

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats will try to reopen the government when they take control of the chamber with a spending package aimed at isolating the fight over border-wall funding, a House Democratic aide said Monday.

Democrats, who had been debating what package of spending bills to bring to the floor this week, settled on Monday on a plan to pass six full-year spending bills that would fund most of the government through September 2019. They would also include a short-term patch extending current funding for the Homeland Security Department, which oversees the border, through Feb. 8, the aide said.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) who is expected to be elected House speaker on Thursday, is expected to bring up and pass the spending package with Democratic support later that day.

The six full-year spending bills were crafted in the Senate with bipartisan support and have been held up by the dispute over border wall funding.

President Trump has demanded billions in funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border as part of any package to reopen the government. The Republican-controlled Senate has signaled their approach will depend on Mr. Trump. In the past, the White House hasn't wanted to separate the Department of Homeland Security's funding, worried that would diminish Mr. Trump's leverage in the wall negotiations.

Democrats' goal is to end the partial government shutdown, now in its 10th day, while focusing the debate on the border-wall funding in February. Mrs. Pelosi has been in constant communication with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) during the negotiations.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said Monday that the chamber wouldn't take up legislation without public support from the president.

"It's simple: The Senate is not going to send something to the President that he won't sign," said Don Stewart, a spokesman for Mr. McConnell.

Write to Kristina Peterson at kristina.peterson@wsj.com and Joshua Jamerson at joshua.jamerson@wsj.com

