House Democrats Release Coronavirus Response Proposal -- 3rd Update

By Natalie Andrews and Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats rushed to complete an economic package responding to the spread of the novel coronavirus and win support from the Trump administration before a scheduled weeklong break.

The package House Democrats prepared and released late Wednesday would provide for paid sick leave for people affected by the coronavirus and expand unemployment insurance, among other measures. The legislation reflects a series of priorities House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) laid out at the start of the week.

Democratic lawmakers plan to pass it on the floor Thursday, though it is unclear how much Republican support it will have.

Mrs. Pelosi spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin twice on Wednesday as Democrats sought backing from the administration on the legislation. Mrs. Pelosi, who met with Mr. Mnuchin on Tuesday, also spoke with Vice President Mike Pence and Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Wednesday evening.

Republicans were also considering policy steps Wednesday evening, leaving open the possibility that Capitol Hill could cobble together a bipartisan compromise to address the economic consequences of the pandemic in just a matter of days. House Republican leadership met Wednesday to discuss possible legislation, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) was in contact with Mr. Mnuchin on Wednesday.

Prospects of a bipartisan agreement have fallen to Mr. Mnuchin and Mrs. Pelosi. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said he would defer to the Trump administration and House Republicans indicated they would also fall in line behind the White House.

Democrats and the administration agree on the need to expand paid sick leave as lawmakers worry about hourly-wage earners who may continue to go to work even if they contract the disease. Larry Kudlow, the director of the White House National Economic Council, told reporters Tuesday evening that the administration was also hoping to take action to assist workers who don't have paid sick leave, though he said that could be done without Congress.

"If the president is supporting it then he's going to have a big Republican vote in the house. Period," said Rep. Patrick McHenry (R., N.C.)

The House Democratic plan calls for up to three months of paid leave for workers who are infected, in quarantine, taking care of children, or caring for a loved one who is sick, according to a congressional aide. It would replace two-thirds of wages with a $4,000 a month cap for workers not already receiving wages or paid leave, according to the aide. The plan also includes roughly $1 billion in assistance for nutrition programs, according to a person familiar with the proposal.

White House officials were still reviewing the House proposal Wednesday night, but a person familiar with the matter said some officials in the building weren't keen on it.

"Democrats look like they've tossed in some stuff that's more on their wishlist as opposed to coming up with something to respond to the crisis, " the person said.

Messrs. Mnuchin and Schumer said that any agreement this week could just be the beginning of an even broader legislative response to the virus, which has roiled financial markets, punished the travel industry and sparked the cancellation of many large public events.

"This package isn't going to include everything," Mr. Mnuchin told reporters following a hearing on Capitol Hill. "This is round one. We'll be back for more."

Congress passed and Mr. Trump signed an $8.3 billion bill last week funding efforts to develop a vaccine to disease and fund prevention efforts across the country.

In their statement on Sunday, Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. Schumer said the legislation should mandate free testing for coronavirus and fund food assistance for children who typically receive free lunch at school.

As of Wednesday evening, lawmakers said they didn't know how much the legislation would cost.

"We should not limit ourselves, given the potential consequence," Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D., Mass.) told reporters on Tuesday. "This is an emergency."

Mr. Trump traveled to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to pitch Senate Republicans on a variety of possible economic measures responding to the virus, including suspending the payroll tax. Republicans have also advocated for offering assistance to certain industries affected by the public health crisis, including airlines and cruises.

Several of those proposals, including the payroll tax cut, were greeted skeptically by some Republicans and quickly opposed by many Democrats.

Both chambers of Congress are set to leave Washington at the end of the week for a previously scheduled recess, leaving little time to push any final deal through the Democratic-controlled House and GOP-led Senate. Some lawmakers have also started calling on Congress to begin taking its own set of protective measures against the disease's spread.

Senate Democrats rolled out their own set of proposals for a second tranche of economic legislation aimed at blunting the disease's economic damage, calling for the government to provide mortgage forbearance assistance, and offer disaster grants to areas hit by the virus, among other measures.

House Democrats were preparing for the possibility of working late into Wednesday night to execute on the proper procedures for bringing legislation to the floor. The House Rules Committee must first set the terms of a bill.

"If it's ready we can do it tonight," said Rep. Jim McGovern (D., Mass.), the committee's chairman. "I'm on call. I'm like a doctor."

Kate Davidson contributed to this article.

