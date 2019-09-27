House Democrats Request More Information on Ukraine Aid Holdup

By Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- The heads of two House committees requested information from the White House regarding the holdup of nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine, a delay that came as President Trump was pressing that country to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In a letter to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, the lawmakers said they had serious concern that actions by the OMB to withhold military aid for Ukraine "are an abuse of the authority provided to the president to apportion appropriations."

The aid was suspended about a week before Mr. Trump had a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he reminded him of the aid the U.S. provides to Ukraine and asked him to investigate Mr. Biden and his son. The aid was released earlier this month amid growing pressure from Congress.

The letter, sent by House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D., N.Y.) and House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth (D., Ky.), requests written answers and documents from the officials about the delay in aid to Ukraine, of which $250 million was military assistance.

The letter seeks information about the timing of the delay and whether the aid has been spent or not. It also seeks documents justifying why the aid was suspended. Mr. Trump has said he was worried about corruption in the country and was concerned that Europe wasn't paying its fair share.

