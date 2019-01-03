House Democrats' Rules Could Make It Easier to Raise Debt Limit

By Kate Davidson and Kristina Peterson

WASHINGTON -- The Democratic majority poised to take control of the House has plans to make it easier to raise the federal borrowing limit.

In recent years, down-to-the-wire negotiations on Capitol Hill over the debt ceiling have raised concerns that the U.S. could default on its debt, alarming investors.

Democrats are hoping to avoid such showdowns, which have sometimes rattled markets, but Republicans have said that the votes on the debt limit have been useful in serving as a check on federal spending.

House lawmakers Thursday are set to vote on rules that would revive a measure known as the Gephardt rule, which would allow the chamber to suspend the debt ceiling at the same time it approves an annual budget. The provision would allow lawmakers to avoid taking a separate, direct vote on the borrowing limit.

The move by the Democrats isn't a panacea. Any debt-limit measure from the House would likely need 60 votes to pass the Republican-controlled Senate, which is unlikely to adopt its own version of the Gephardt rule, Senate GOP aides said. Republicans in recent years have pushed to pair any increase in the borrowing limit with spending cuts.

Still, the move by House Democrats could give momentum to bipartisan efforts to streamline the process as Congress faces another debt-limit deadline in the coming months.

"It does show that there is a strong desire, certainly among House Democrats [and] perhaps other constituencies in Congress, that the current mechanism for dealing with the debt limit is outdated and ineffective and carries costs and risks for the economy..." said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

The debt ceiling is set to be reinstated March 2 at a record $22 trillion, though BPC estimates the government will be able to conserve enough cash to keep paying its bills until at least mid-summer. After that, the Treasury Department won't be able to tap bond markets to raise cash to fund government operations and could default on its debt -- unless Congress acts.

If the House approves the rule change, any budget resolution adopted would trigger the adoption of a separate resolution suspending the borrowing limit through the end of that fiscal year, which runs through September.

House lawmakers used the Gephardt rule, (named for former Rep. Richard Gephardt (D., Mo.), to make changes to the debt limit on 10 of 47 budget measures enacted into law between 1980 and 2010, according to the Congressional Research Service. The Senate has never used the approach.

In 2011, the House voted to repeal the rule after Republicans took control. Conservative GOP lawmakers have used the debt limit to push for spending changes, a strategy Democrats decried. One 2011 impasse left markets reeling and led credit-rating firm Standard & Poor's to downgrade the U.S. debt rating.

With a Republican in the White House, however, the conversation about the debt limit has shifted. President Trump has said he was open to eliminating the debt limit. In September 2017, he said there were "a lot of good reasons" for getting rid of the debt ceiling after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) and then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) raised the concept of skipping votes on it in a meeting with Mr. Trump in the Oval Office.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he favored getting rid of the debt ceiling entirely, or at least making it easier to raise the borrowing limit.

A bipartisan committee looking at budget-process changes last year also explored several options for changing the way Congress handles the debt limit. The alternatives include a provision referred to as the McConnell rule, which would allow the president to raise the debt ceiling if Congress fails to agree on a budget, according to several people familiar with the discussions.

Though the panel didn't reach an agreement on how to tackle the issue, the discussion signaled a willingness from both sides of the aisle to consider changes.

"The political dynamic is fairly well aligned for this," Mr. Akabas said.

The House rules package would also reinstate a rule known as "pay-as-you-go," which requires lawmakers to find ways to pay for tax cuts and certain spending increases, typically with corresponding cuts or higher taxes elsewhere. House Republicans had altered the rule when they took over the chamber in 2011 and both parties have routinely approved waiving its requirements.

But some Democrats worry that the "pay-as-you-go" rule could result in spending cuts that could imperil economic growth. Democratic Reps. Ro Khanna of California and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York both said they would vote no on the rules package because of the change.

