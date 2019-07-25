House Panel Releases Documents From Nixon Tax Case Amid Trump Tax Dispute

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- The House Ways and Means Committee released decades-old correspondence between Congress and the Internal Revenue Service about the investigation of President Nixon's tax returns, as Democrats try to bolster their case for getting President Trump's tax returns.

The documents show that the IRS in 1973 and 1974 quickly turned over documents beyond what Mr. Nixon made public as congressional staffers from the Joint Committee on Taxation investigated Mr. Nixon.

"Where records were available, the IRS complied with JCT's requests without delay or objection," Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D., Mass.) wrote in a memo to committee members.

That point counters the Treasury Department's assertion that Mr. Neal's request for Mr. Trump's tax returns is unprecedented. Mr. Neal requested Mr. Trump's tax returns in April but the Treasury Department has refused to hand them over or comply with a subpoena.

This current situation is similar to President Nixon's case in that members of Congress are trying to obtain otherwise private information about the president's tax returns by using their statutory authority to review any taxpayer's returns.

It is different, however, in that President Nixon himself -- under political pressure following leaks of some of his financial information -- had requested the investigation. The investigation included an inquiry into the charitable donation Mr. Nixon claimed for the donation of his vice presidential papers.

The Nixon tax investigation, not the Watergate scandal, was behind his infamous "I am not a crook" comment, made at a newspaper editors' convention at Walt Disney World in late 1973.

Shortly afterward, Mr. Nixon publicly released tax returns from 1969 through 1972, according to the memo released on Thursday. Congressional staffers sought and obtained his records from 1966, 1967 and 1968, as well as tax records of his daughter, Patricia. They argued that those records were necessary to understand issues in the primary tax years in question.

The staffers effectively audited Mr. Nixon's returns on all issues and concluded that he owed more than $476,000 in taxes and interest. That episode and Mr. Nixon's resignation led to the voluntary tax-return disclosure tradition that most of his successors and major-party presidential candidates have followed. Mr. Trump, despite promising to release his tax returns during the 2016 campaign, hasn't done so.

Ways and Means members met behind closed doors for more than two hours on Thursday, invoking the statute that allows discussion of taxpayer-specific information in closed session. They then voted to release the historical documents as a report to the House, making them public.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R., Texas), the top Republican on Ways and Means, said his party didn't have enough time to review the documents and their context before a vote.

"They shed no light and have no comparison to Democrats' illegitimate and unprecedented request," he said in a statement, adding that the disclosure occurred before Congress rewrote taxpayer privacy laws. Congress has had the ability to review tax returns since 1924.

The broader dispute between the Trump administration and House Democrats is now sitting in a federal court in Washington. Although the statute says the Treasury Department shall furnish any requested returns, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has refused, arguing that Congress lacks a legitimate legislative purpose as required under constitutional precedents. The Ways and Means Committee sued to obtain six years of Mr. Trump's tax returns and audit records.

Separately, Mr. Trump has sued the Ways and Means Committee in federal court in Washington to attempt to block the panel from seeking his state tax records. A New York law allows Mr. Neal to request those records, but he hasn't done so. He said Thursday that he was consulting with House lawyers about what to do.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com