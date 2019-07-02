House Panel Sues U.S. Treasury for Trump Tax Returns -- 2nd Update

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- The House's tax-writing committee sued the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday for access to President Trump's tax returns, hoping federal judges will pry loose records that the administration has refused to hand over.

The lawsuit from the House Ways and Means Committee puts the clash over Mr. Trump's tax returns and audit records in the courts, exactly where Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D., Mass.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have predicted for months that it would land.

Mr. Neal is asking the courts to enforce a subpoena that Mr. Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig have defied, and the lawsuit seeks a court order that would require the officials to produce the records immediately. The chairman also wants the courts to validate his authority under a tax code section that says he can get any taxpayer's returns upon request.

"In refusing to comply with the statute, Defendants have mounted an extraordinary attack on the authority of Congress to obtain information needed to conduct oversight of Treasury, the IRS, and the tax laws on behalf of the American people who participate in the Nation's voluntary tax system," the lawsuit says.

Judges will examine the scope of that statute and probe the limits of congressional and executive powers. It may take months or more than a year to get a conclusion, particularly if one side or the other wants the Supreme Court to weigh in.

The clock is ticking, and progressive activists had been pressing Mr. Neal to move faster. The lawsuit notes that the new House will take office on Jan. 3, 2021, and that the entire process of requests and lawsuits would have to start over.

The Justice Department backs Mr. Mnuchin's refusal to hand over the returns. In a June 14 memo that could be a preview of the government's defense in court, the Office of Legal Counsel contended that Mr. Mnuchin was justified in determining that Mr. Neal's stated reasons for seeking the returns are pretexts for releasing them to the public.

"Allowing a congressional committee to dictate when Treasury must keep tax information confidential and when it must disclose such information would impermissibly intrude on executive power," the memo said.

The Treasury Department and IRS had no immediate comment on Tuesday.

"We will respond to this latest effort at presidential harassment in court," said Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Mr. Trump.

"The Democrats' partisan, flawed lawsuit continues their unprecedented and illegitimate pursuit to expose President Trump's private tax information," said Rep. Kevin Brady (R., Texas), the top Republican on the committee.

In the lawsuit on Tuesday, the committee said it didn't need to provide a reason under the law, but argued that it was operating well within its oversight powers and federal law.

The dispute has been simmering for years. During the 2016 campaign, Mr. Trump repeatedly promised to release his tax returns. He ultimately didn't, breaking a 40-year tradition of major-party presidential candidates and presidents.

No law requires Mr. Trump to release his tax returns publicly, and no law prevents him from doing so. He has cited ongoing IRS audits as a reason not to disclose his returns. During the campaign, his tax lawyers said he was still under audit for tax years 2009 and beyond, though they haven't updated that statement since 2016 and they haven't released tax returns for years in which they say audits are complete.

Democrats have been pressing Mr. Trump to release his returns. They say the documents would shed light on conflicts of interest and the president's compliance with tax law.

When Democrats were in the minority, they had little recourse. But once they took control of the House, they were able to invoke a section of the tax code that dates to 1924 and gives the Ways and Means Committee chairman the ability to request and receive any taxpayer's returns.

Under the statute, the Treasury secretary "shall furnish" those returns. That statute includes no exceptions, though it also doesn't provide an enforcement mechanism or a deadline.

The committee said in the lawsuit that it was unaware of any instance in which the IRS had denied a request under the disclosure statute, including in response to investigations of banks receiving bailout funds, foreign-owned automobile distributors and people who owed more than $100 million in taxes.

The Ways and Means Committee can review those records in closed session and then vote to make the documents -- or a report based on them -- public.

In April, Mr. Neal requested six years of Mr. Trump's personal and business tax returns, along with his audit records. He said the committee was examining how well the IRS audits presidents under an agency policy that requires mandatory audits of presidents and vice presidents. That, Democrats say, is squarely within Congress' oversight responsibilities.

Mr. Mnuchin rejected that request and the subsequent subpoena, arguing that the committee lacks a legitimate legislative purpose. Instead, he said, Democrats just want the president's returns to attack a political opponent and expose the president's financial information. Under Supreme Court precedent, congressional oversight is limited by the Constitution, so that even a statute that gives Congress clear authority must fall within lawmakers' legislative responsibilities.

The committee's rationale for the request has been focused on its power to oversee the IRS. The lawsuit goes somewhat further, grounding the desire to see the president's tax returns in Mr. Trump's own language.

The suit references his claim that he is being audited because he is a strong Christian, his complaints about frequent audits before and after he became president and news reports about his tax-avoidance strategies.

"Congress and the Committee, however, have thus far been unable to evaluate the President's claims about the IRS's audit process or to assess if and how President Trump has been able to take inappropriate advantage of the tax laws," the lawsuit says.

Administration officials have argued that the committee could accomplish its goals in other ways, including by getting a briefing from administration officials about how the audits of presidents work.

Such a briefing happened last month, according to the lawsuit, but Democrats said it merely raised more questions.

--Rebecca Ballhaus contributed to this article.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com