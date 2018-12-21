House Passes Funding Bill With Wall, Setting Stage for Shutdown -- 5th Update

By Kristina Peterson and Rebecca Ballhaus

WASHINGTON -- The House on Thursday night passed a bill with $5.7 billion in funding for the border wall, upending a bipartisan effort to fund the government until February and immediately ratcheting up the likelihood of a partial government shutdown this weekend.

In a vote along partisan lines, the House approved a bill that would fund the government through Feb. 8 and attached $5.7 billion in wall funding. The vote marked a defiant move by House Republicans, sending over to the Senate a bill almost certain to be blocked by Democrats, who oppose the border wall, with only one day before parts of the government expire at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

"The Trump temper tantrum may produce a government shutdown. It will not get him his wall," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Thursday night, noting that such a measure would likely not pass in the Senate. Spending bills need 60 votes to clear procedural hurdles in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 51-49 majority.

Earlier Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) had advised senators who had left town that they might need to return Friday for a vote. A White House official told reporters Thursday evening that the president would not travel to Florida for the Christmas holiday if the government was shut down.

GOP leaders said passage of the House bill shifted the burden of avoiding a shutdown onto the Senate.

"Yes, Republicans are in the majority...but it really comes down to, does Chuck Schumer want to shut down the government?" said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) Democrats have said Mr. Trump would be responsible, after he said last week that he would be "proud" to shut down the government if Congress did not meet his demands for border wall funding.

On Wednesday night, the Senate had unanimously passed a bipartisan measure keeping the government running through Feb. 8, without any contentious border-wall funding. But House Republicans had balked Thursday morning at voting on a spending bill without wall money.

Two days after Mr. Trump had signaled he was backing off his demand that Congress include $5 billion to fund a southern border wall in any year-end spending bill, the president reversed course on Thursday and told House GOP leaders hastily summoned to the White House that he would veto the short-term spending bill because it didn't contain wall funding.

After the meeting, GOP leaders decided to attach the $5.7 billion in border wall funding, as well as popular disaster aid, to the spending bill.

It was not clear whether the two chambers would be able to agree on a spending bill in time to avoid a partial shutdown on Saturday. Democrats, who are taking control of the House in two weeks, have little incentive to cede to Republicans now.

House GOP leaders' decision to alter the Senate bill marked at least a temporary victory for conservatives itching for a bigger fight over the border wall before Democrats take control of the House in January. On the cusp of losing their House majority, Republicans revolted in a closed-doors meeting Thursday morning and pushed their leaders to reject the stopgap spending bill that would push the wall fight into February.

"To suggest that something is going to improve when the Democrats are in control defies history and defies logic," said Rep. Mark Meadows (R., N.C.), chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. Mr. Meadows, who attended the meeting with Mr. Trump on Thursday, said forgoing a fight on the wall now would be a blow to Mr. Trump's most faithful supporters. "It would have a devastating impact," Mr. Meadows said. "It was the center of his campaign."

Retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan (R., Wis.) had previously signaled the House had to see what could pass the Senate, given the 60-vote requirement.

--Natalie Andrews and Andrew Duehren contributed to this article.

Write to Kristina Peterson at kristina.peterson@wsj.com and Rebecca Ballhaus at Rebecca.Ballhaus@wsj.com