House Passes Funding Bill With Wall, Setting Stage for Shutdown -- 5th Update

WASHINGTON -- President Trump and House Republicans upended a bipartisan effort to fund the government until February on a day of sudden reversals that left lawmakers Thursday with no clear path to avoid a partial government shutdown this weekend.

Two days after Mr. Trump had signaled he was backing off his demand that Congress include $5 billion to fund a southern border wall in any year-end spending bill, the president changed course and told House GOP leaders hastily summoned to the White House that he would veto the short-term spending bill approved by the Senate because it didn't contain wall funding.

The House, which initially had been expected to pass the Senate version of the bill, instead passed a measure on Thursday night with $5.7 billion in funding for the border wall. The 217-185 vote along largely partisan lines marked a defiant move by House Republicans, sending the Senate a bill almost certain to be blocked by Democrats, who oppose the border wall.

"It sets up legislative chaos," said outgoing Rep. Mark Sanford (R., S.C.). "In essence it's a capstone in this Congress of some of the chaos that's come with the Trump era."

Spending bills need 60 votes to clear procedural hurdles in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 51-49 edge. The government faces a partial shutdown at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday when seven spending bills expire.

"The Trump temper tantrum may produce a government shutdown. It will not get him his wall," said Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader.

Mr. Trump took a victory lap late Thursday after the House vote. In a tweet, he noted that Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, the House Democratic leader, had predicted last week that the GOP didn't have the votes to pass a bill with funding for the wall.

"Nancy does not have to apologize," the president tweeted. "All I want is GREAT BORDER SECURITY!"

Earlier in the day, Mrs. Pelosi characterized the day's developments as "the middle of a meltdown on the part of the Republicans."

Mr. Trump's comments and the bill's passage Thursday night appeared to strengthen House Republicans' resolve to keep pressing aggressively for the border wall.

"They don't want us to quit fighting," for the wall, said Rep. Steve Womack (R., Ark.), chairman of the House Budget Committee, after the vote.

House Republicans said they hoped the vote would compel the Senate to return to the negotiating table.

"This gives the president some leverage when he talks to them because they can't say, 'Well we just can't do anything,'" said Rep. Tom Cole (R., Okla.), a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. "House Republicans did what they could to put him in the strongest position they could."

But Democrats, who are taking control of the House in two weeks, have little incentive to cede to Republicans now. In the Senate, Mr. Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) had already agreed to a spending bill with no wall funding.

Even if the parties were to reopen substantive negotiations, it wasn't clear whether they would be able to reach an agreement in time to avoid a partial shutdown on Saturday.

"Seems to me like we're headed to a shutdown," said Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan, one of eight House Republicans who voted against the bill.

The mood on Capitol Hill, though, can shift quickly on the verge of a shutdown. Many GOP lawmakers said they didn't know how the dispute would ultimately be resolved.

"It's very unclear to me what the game plan is, other than we're at the height of political theater," said Rep. Tom Reed (R., N.Y.). "Right now, it's clear, we don't have 60 votes in the Senate, and without 60 votes in the Senate, this type of bill isn't going anywhere."

Senators were advised by Mr. McConnell to prepare for a possible vote on Friday.

On the cusp of losing their House majority, Republicans revolted in a closed-doors meeting Thursday morning and pushed their leaders to reject the stopgap spending bill that would push the wall fight into February.

"To suggest that something is going to improve when the Democrats are in control defies history and defies logic," said Rep. Mark Meadows (R., N.C.), chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. Mr. Meadows, who attended the meeting with Mr. Trump on Thursday, said forgoing a fight on the wall now would be a blow to Mr. Trump's most faithful supporters. "It would have a devastating impact," Mr. Meadows said. "It was the center of his campaign."

Retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan (R., Wis.) had previously signaled the House had to see what could pass the Senate, given the 60-vote requirement.

Last week, Mr. Trump said he would be "proud" to shut down the government if a bill didn't include the $5 billion, before signaling the opposite on Tuesday.

A White House official said Thursday evening that Mr. Trump wouldn't travel to Florida for the holiday if the government was shut down.

Some House Republicans indicated Thursday that their primary goal was to cast a vote on the $5 billion wall funding. "If it fails, it fails, but let us vote on what the people asked us to vote on," said Rep. Andy Barr (R., Ky.).

