House Passes Spending Bill to Avert Shutdown -- Update

By Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- The House passed an appropriations bill on Wednesday that increases military spending for the next fiscal year and keeps the government open through Dec. 7, leaving the legislation in President Trump's hands days before funding expires on Oct. 1.

The president Wednesday dismissed concerns that a budget dispute would lead to a shutdown. "We're going to keep the government open," Mr. Trump said.

The bill, which passed 361-61, funds the Defense, Education, Labor and Health and Human Services Departments and is the second in a set of so-called minibus appropriations bills Congress passed before the end of the federal fiscal year. The Senate already voted 93-7 to approve the measure, which boosts funding for the Defense Department by almost $20 billion, provides a 2.6% pay raise for members of the military and $3.8 billion to fight the opioid epidemic, an increase of $2.7 billion from last year.

Absent from the legislation is funding for Mr. Trump's proposed wall along the border with the Mexico. Instead, the bill funds many departments and agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, until Dec. 7 through a so-called "continuing resolution," postponing a legislative battle about one of Mr. Trump's central campaign promises until after the midterm election on Nov. 6.

Mr. Trump had previously raised the possibility that he could refuse to sign the spending bill and shut down the government if it doesn't provide money for the proposed wall. "I want to know, where is the money for Border Security and the WALL in this ridiculous Spending Bill, and where will it come from after the Midterms?," the president tweeted last week.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R., Wis.) said Wednesday that Mr. Trump has told him that he will sign the spending bill before the government runs out of money at the end of the month. A government shutdown weeks before the election could create a fresh set of political difficulties for Congressional Republicans, who already face an uphill battle to maintain their majority in the House of Representatives after the November election.

"I'm confident he'll sign it," Mr. Ryan said. "As you saw, it passed the Senate 93-7. This funds our military, this funds opioids, this does a lot of the things that we all want to accomplish together, and I've had very good conversations with the president."

The bill also raises spending for the National Institutes of Health to $39 billion, a $2 billion increase, and provides a 1.6% bump in the maximum Pell grant award for college students with financial need.

Rep. Tom Cole (R., Okla.), a member of the appropriations committee, said it was a "very good bill" that he expects the president to sign, especially given the increases in military spending.

"I think if the bill were not enacted into law, it would be a disservice to every American man and woman in uniform," he said. "This is their pay raise, this is their equipment, this is what they need to operate and be safe. Why would we play politics with something like that?"

Mr. Trump has already signed an earlier "minibus" spending bill that funds the Energy and Veterans Affairs departments through the next fiscal year.

