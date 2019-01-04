House Passes Spending Package to End Shutdown

By Kristina Peterson

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats passed a spending package aimed at reopening the federal government, defying President Trump's demands for border-wall funding on their first day in power.

With a partial government shutdown approaching two full weeks, the House voted, 241-190, on Thursday night to approve a package that included six uncontroversial spending bills crafted in the Senate that would fund most of the government through September. To separate the feud over the border wall, Democrats also passed a stopgap spending bill funding the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the wall, through Feb. 8.

"What we are asking President Trump and Senate Republicans to do is take yes for an answer," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) told reporters Thursday evening. "The president cannot hold public employees hostage because he wants to have a wall."

Mr. Trump has already notified Congress that he would veto the House Democratic approach. His opposition had prompted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) to decline consideration of the House package.

"I would call it political theater; not productive lawmaking," Mr. McConnell said of the package, which Democrats presented on their first day in power at the House. "The Senate will not take up any proposal that does not have a real chance of passing this chamber and getting a presidential signature. Let's not waste the time."

Hours ahead of the House vote, Mr. Trump had made a surprise appearance at the White House press briefing room to insist on billions for a southern-border wall.

"Without a wall, you cannot have border security," said Mr. Trump, who was flanked by union officials for the border patrol and immigration enforcement. He said he had been flooded with public support for demand of $5 billion for the wall, which Democrats have rejected as ineffective and expensive.

A Quinnipiac University poll last month found that a majority of Americans, 54%, oppose building a wall, while 43% support it. A CNN poll, also from December, found 57% against it and 38% for it. Mr. Trump didn't take questions from reporters.

With the House bill stalled in the Senate and no indication that Mr. Trump or Democrats were preparing to back down, lawmakers and aides said this week that the partial shutdown could stretch on for weeks.

Top congressional leaders met with Mr. Trump on Wednesday at the White House but made little progress in the negotiations, according to lawmakers. Mr. Trump and congressional leaders were expected to meet again Friday to resume discussions.

The House package includes six spending bills that have bipartisan support in the Senate. The bills would reopen the nine federal agencies affected by the shutdown: the Environmental Protection Agency and the Departments of Justice, State, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, Treasury, Agriculture, Commerce and Interior.

The short-term homeland security bill would extend current funding for the department, including money for fencing, bollard barriers, levees and technology -- but not a concrete wall. Republicans have said those funds constitute wall money, while the Democrats frame the package as funding border security and not a wall.

The package passed by the House Thursday night differs from a Senate bill passed in December that would have funded all of the currently closed agencies, including DHS, but only through Feb. 8.

Mr. Trump's stance has shifted on what Congress must send him to reopen the government. He initially demanded $5 billion for the border wall, then signaled he would sign the short-term spending bill passed by the Senate, before reversing himself.

Recently, Vice President Mike Pence and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney made an offer centered on $2.5 billion in border security to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) that Democrats rejected. But on Wednesday, Mr. Trump said he wouldn't accept a deal with $2.5 billion in border security.

Democrats said Mr. Trump's changing positions has made it impossible for anyone else to negotiate on his behalf, including administration officials and GOP senators trying to reach a deal.

"As long as the president is an unreliable negotiating partner, we're not going to get anywhere," said Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. "President Trump is the key."

Aides from both parties said they saw no deadline or source of pressure that would force the president and lawmakers to cut a deal, aside from growing unhappiness from constituents and employees affected by the shutdown. About 380,000 federal employees are being forced to take unpaid leave, also known as furlough, while another 420,000 workers deemed essential are working without pay until funding is restored.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R., W.Va.) said she heard concerns from Transportation Security Administration workers about when they would be paid.

"I am frustrated we're having a shutdown because I believe it could have been and should have been averted," she said. "I just think it's a road to nowhere."

--Natalie Andrews and Alex Leary contributed to this article.

Write to Kristina Peterson at kristina.peterson@wsj.com