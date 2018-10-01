Log in
House Republican Conference : McMorris Rodgers Statement on the United States Mexico Canada Agreement

10/01/2018 | 12:42pm EDT

House Republican Conference Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) released the following following statement on the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico, and Canada that will replace the North America Free Tree Agreement (NAFTA):

'I've long said we need to move from tariffs to trade agreements. I'm encouraged that Canada has joined us and Mexico to create a modern free trade agreement that expands markets for our exporters and further grows our economy. I look forward to reviewing this new agreement more closely to ensure it provides more opportunities for our farmers in Eastern Washington so they can sell their wheat, potatoes, and other crops. I will continue to work with the Administration to ensure that their interests are protected.'

Disclaimer

House Republican Conference published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 16:41:11 UTC
