House Republican Conference : McMorris Rodgers votes to expand natural gas exports

House Republican Conference Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) released the following statement after the House passed the Ensuring Small Scale LNG Certainty and Access Act(H.R. 4606). Sponsored by Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH), this legislation would allow for the expedited approval of small-scale shipments of liquefied natural gas, which will open up new markets and preserve existing environmental laws to ensure that small-scale export facilities receive the proper review.

'America is home to abundant natural resources, including natural gas, that have immense value that extend beyond economic opportunities. By removing unnecessary restrictions on small-scale exports, we can increase transparency, encourage the use of cleaner fuels, and help communities that are vulnerable to hurricanes address their energy needs. House Republicans promised safer communities and a booming economy, and Rep. Johnson's legislation is another way we are delivering on that promise.'