Monday, February 17th 2020 Tayleranne Gillespie, 541-554-6631tayleranne.gillespie@oregonlegislature.gov

House Republican Leader Christine Drazan Statement on New Cap and

Trade Legislation

Salem, Ore. - House Republican Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) released the following statement on Tuesday's expected introduction of a cap and trade bill in House Rules:

"Slowing down the pace allows us to work together to govern, rather than simply substituting closed door negotiations with special interests, for a public process with elected officials.

It is important to remember that a strong process ensures strong policy. I have heard my colleagues talk about this legislation like it is not a rush job through a short session, but those proposals over the years have been all over the map. This is a new version of cap and trade and it deserves to be fully vetted.

We now have an opportunity for our nonpartisan experts to take the time needed to analyze this bill and I will be calling for leadership to allow additional hearings to ensure a thorough review and a fully transparent process for the citizens of Oregon."

