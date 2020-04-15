House Sales Statistics

In March 2020, 108 670 houses were sold in Turkey

In Turkey, house sales increased by 3.4% in March 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year and hence, became 108 670. For the house sales of March 2020, İstanbul had the highest share of house sales with 18.3% and 19_846 sold house. The followers of İstanbul were Ankara with 12 409 house sales and İzmir 7 131 house sales with the share of 11.4% and 6.6% respectively. The least house sold provinces were Hakkari with 7 house sales, Ardahan with 10 house sales and Bayburt with 37 house sales.

Number of house sales, March 2020





In March 2020, 43 329 ownership of the houses changed by mortgage sales

The mortgaged house sales throughout Turkey became 43 329 by increasing 90.4% compared to the same month of the previous year. House sales with mortgage had a 39.9% share of all house sales in Turkey. İstanbul has the highest mortgage house sales in Turkey with 7 843 sales and with the share of 18.1%. The least other house sales was realized in Hakkari with 2 house sales.

Ownership of 65 341 houses changed by other sales

Other house sales in Turkey became 65 341 by decreasing 20.6% compared to the same month of the previous year. In the other sales, İstanbul was the first province with 12 003 sales and 18.4% share. Other house sales had 60.5% share of all house sales in İstanbul. Ankara was the second province with 6 408 sales. Ankara was followed by İzmir with 3 954 sales. The least other house sales was realized in Hakkari with 5 house sales.

House sales by type of sales, March 2020



In house sales, 34 089 of houses were sold for the first time

First house sales in Turkey became 34 089 by decreasing 22.8% compared to the same month of the previous year. First house sales had 31.4% share of all house sales in Turkey. The most first house sales was in İstanbul with 6 439 sales. İstanbul was the first province in Turkey ranking that had most first house sales share with 18.9%. The followers of İstanbul were Ankara with 3 308 house sales and İzmir with 2 108 house sales.

Ownership of 74 581 houses changed by second hand sales

Second hand house sales in Turkey became 74 581 by increasing 22.5% compared to the same month of the previous year. In the second hand sales, İstanbul was the first province again with 13 407 sales and 18.0% share. Share of the second hand sales was 67.6% in İstanbul in total house sales. Ankara was the second province with 9 101 sales and Ankara was followed by İzmir with 5 023 sales.

House sales by state of sales, March 2020



House sales by type of sales, March 2019-2020 House sales by state of sales, March 2019-2020



Houses sales increased by 33.0% in January-March period



In the January-March period, 341 038 houses were sold and increased by 33.0% compared to the same period of the previous year. In the January-March period, sales of mortgaged houses was 129 299 and increased by 238.6%, and in other types of sales, it was 211 739 and decreased by 3.0%. Houses sold for the first time in this period was 107 432 decreased by 0.4%. Second-hand house sales was 233 606 and also increased by 57.2%.



In March 2020, 3 036 houses were sold to foreigners

In house sales to foreigners became 3 036 by decreasing 3.0% compared to the same month of the previous year. İstanbul was the first province with 1 513 sales in March 2020. The followers of İstanbul were Antalya with 584 house sales, Ankara with 165 house sales, Mersin with 110 house sales and Bursa with 93 house sales.

House sales for foreigners, March 2020



In January-March period, house sales to foreigners became 10 948 by increasing 13.8% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Most house sales were made to Iran citizens according to country nationalities

In March, Iran citizens bought 465 houses from Turkey. The followers of Iran were Iraq with 426 house sales, Russia with 227 house sales, Afghanistan with 184 house sales and Palestine with 119 house sales.

House sales by nationalities in country detail for top 20, March 2020



The next release on this subject will be on May 15, 2020.