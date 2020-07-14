House Sales Statistics

In June 2020, 190 thousand 12 houses were sold in Turkey

In Turkey, house sales increased by 209.7% in June 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year and hence, became 190 thousand 12. For the house sales of June 2020, İstanbul had the highest share of house sales with 15.2% and 28 thousand 799 sold house. The followers of İstanbul were Ankara with 21 thousand 915 house sales and İzmir 11 thousand 690 house sales with the share of 11.5% and 6.2% respectively. The least house sold provinces were Ardahan with 29 house sales, Hakkari with 40 house sales and Bayburt with 68 house sales.

In June 2020, 101 thousand 504 ownership of the houses changed by mortgage sales

The mortgaged house sales throughout Turkey became 101 thousand 504 by increasing 1286.9% compared to the same month of the previous year. House sales with mortgage had a 53.4% share of all house sales in Turkey. İstanbul has the highest mortgage house sales in Turkey with 14 thousand 767 sales and with the share of 14.5%. The least mortgaged other house sales was realized in Hakkari with 4 house sales.

Ownership of 88 thousand 508 houses changed by other sales

Other house sales in Turkey became 88 thousand 508 by increasing 63.8% compared to the same month of the previous year. In the other sales, İstanbul was the first province with 14 thousand 32 sales and 15.9% share. Other house sales had 48.7% share of all house sales in İstanbul. Ankara was the second province with 8 thousand 114 sales. Ankara was followed by İzmir with 5 thousand 4 sales. The least other house sales was realized in Ardahan with 14 house sales.

In house sales, 58 thousand 632 of houses were sold for the first time

First house sales in Turkey became 58 thousand 632 by increasing 152.0% compared to the same month of the previous year. First house sales had 30.9% share of all house sales in Turkey. The most first house sales was in İstanbul with 8 thousand 253 sales. İstanbul was the first province in Turkey ranking that had most first house sales share with 14.1%. The followers of İstanbul were Ankara with 5 thousand 96 house sales and İzmir with 3 thousand 530 house sales.

Ownership of 131 thousand 380 houses changed by second hand sales

Second hand house sales in Turkey became 131 thousand 380 by increasing 244.9% compared to the same month of the previous year. In the second hand sales, İstanbul was the first province with 20 thousand 546 sales and 15.6% share. Share of the second hand sales was 71.3% in İstanbul in total house sales. Ankara was the second province with 16 thousand 819 sales and Ankara was followed by İzmir with 8 thousand 160 sales.

Houses sales increased by 23.5% in January-June period

In the January-June period, 624 thousand 769 houses were sold and increased by 23.5% compared to the same period of the previous year. In the January-June period, sales of mortgaged houses was 266 thousand 374 and increased by 221.4%, and in other types of sales, it was 358 thousand 395 and decreased by 15.3%. Houses sold for the first time in this period was 197 thousand 722 decreased by 4.1%. Second-hand house sales was 426 thousand 997 and also increased by 42.5%.



In June 2020, a thousand 664 houses were sold to foreigners

In house sales to foreigners became a thousand 664 by decreasing 38.1% compared to the same month of the previous year. İstanbul was the first province with 730 sales in June 2020. The followers of İstanbul were Antalya with 277 house sales, Ankara with 180 house sales, İzmir with 65 house sales and Mersin with 57 house sales.

In January-June period, house sales to foreigners became 14 thousand 262 by decreasing 28.5% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Most house sales were made to Iran citizens according to country nationalities

In June, Iran citizens bought 398 houses from Turkey. The followers of Iran were Iraq with 257 house sales, China with 78 house sales, Azerbaijan with 70 house sales and Russia with 63 house sales.

The next release on this subject will be on August 17, 2020.

