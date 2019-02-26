House Set to Pass Measure Blocking Trump's National Emergency on Wall

By Joshua Jamerson and Kristina Peterson

WASHINGTON -- The House was set to pass a measure Tuesday afternoon curtailing President Trump's effort to redirect federal funds toward building a border wall, as Democrats moved to assert congressional power over government spending.

Mr. Trump recently declared a national emergency over the southern border after Congress passed a spending bill that appropriates $1.38 billion for 55 miles of barriers -- significantly less than the $5.7 billion he had demanded. Dissatisfied with the lower figure, the president announced he would pull together $6.7 billion from the military and other sources, saying it was needed to properly secure the border.

Democrats have a comfortable majority in the House and are poised to pass the resolution with little, if any, support from House Republicans.

"This isn't about the border. It's about the Constitution of the United States," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said Monday evening. "We would be delinquent in our duties if we did not fight back to overturn the president's declaration."

If it passes, the measure then heads to the GOP-controlled Senate, where it faces an uncertain fate. Many Senate Republicans have joined Democrats in publicly disapproving of Mr. Trump's plan but have yet to signal how they plan to vote on the resolution to reverse it.

"I believe the president's decision to declare a national declaration is unnecessary, unwise and inconsistent with the constitution, and I still believe that," said Sen. Lamar Alexander (R., Tenn.). "I'll decide how to vote when I have something to vote on."

Because of the law governing national emergencies, the House measure will automatically get a vote in the Senate in the next several weeks. The measure needs a simple majority to pass the Senate, or 51 votes if all are present. Given the current 53-47 GOP majority in the Senate, the resolution could pass if all Democrats and a total of four Republicans support it.

Among Republicans, Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Thom Tillis of North Carolina have committed to vote to block Mr. Trump. Other Republicans are still considering a decision.

"Republicans need to realize that this will lead inevitably to regret when a Democrat once again controls the White House, cites the precedent set by Trump, and declares his or her own national emergency to advance a policy that couldn't gain congressional approval," Mr. Tillis wrote in a Washington Post opinion article on Monday.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) said he hadn't read the resolution currently before the House. "But I've said I don't like what's happened, and I certainly don't like using military money" to fund a border wall.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) said he was "leaning no" on the resolution, citing Border Patrol agents' reports of drugs crossing the border. "The No. 1 responsibility of the federal government is to protect the American people," Mr. Grassley added.

Even if the Senate follows the House in passing the resolution to reject the national emergency, Mr. Trump has promised to issue a veto, which would be his first as president.

Overriding the veto would be a tall order, as it requires supermajorities in each chamber. It would likely require about 289 votes in the House, meaning many Republicans would have to join with the chamber's 235 Democrats. In the Senate, overturning a veto would require 67 votes if all 100 senators were present and voting.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R., Ala.) said Monday he didn't think the Senate could muster the votes to override a veto. "I think it'd be hard, difficult," he said.

--Andrew Duehren contributed to this article.

Write to Joshua Jamerson at joshua.jamerson@wsj.com and Kristina Peterson at kristina.peterson@wsj.com