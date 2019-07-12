House Votes to End War with Iraq, Prevent War with Iran

The Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) applauded today’s House votes repealing the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Saddam Hussein’s Iraq (2002 AUMF) and preventing a new unauthorized war with Iran.

“This landmark pair of victories signals a turning-point in the Congressional tide away from war and toward the path of peace,” said Diane Randall, FCNL executive secretary. “Our Quaker faith tells us that war is never the answer, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that both the American people and their elected representatives agree.”

Voting 242-180, the House adopted Rep. Barbara Lee’s (CA) amendment to repeal the 2002 AUMF. The 17-year-old law solely authorized war against Hussein’s Iraqi regime. Both the Trump and Obama administrations hold that the 2002 AUMF does not authorize any activities that are not already covered by the 2001 AUMF, passed after the 9/11 attacks.

In addition, the House approved 251-170 a bipartisan amendment sponsored by Reps. Ro Khanna (CA) and Matt Gaetz (FL) to prohibit spending on military action against Iran unless such action has been specifically authorized by Congress or in the event of a national emergency created by an attack upon the United States.

“The 2002 AUMF is an unnecessary and redundant law, yet keeping it on the books leaves it vulnerable to abuse from the executive branch,” explained Heather Brandon Smith, FCNL’s legislative director for militarism and human rights. “Repealing the 2002 AUMF protects against this or any future president exploiting it to justify unforeseen and unauthorized new wars.”

Since early 2019, FCNL has mobilized thousands of people of faith to repeal the AUMF and tell Congress that they don’t want another senseless war.

“The administration’s approach of maximum pressure against Iran has been a dismal failure and could escalate into another deadly Middle East conflict,” said Smith. “There is a better way to protect our national security, and that is through diplomacy and international cooperation.”

Today’s votes follow the House approval of a measure to repeal the 2001 AUMF, which was included in a defense funding bill. The approved House defense bill must now be conferenced with the Senate’s version.

To learn more, please visit www.fcnl.org.

