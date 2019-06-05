House Votes to Provide Undocumented Immigrants a Pathway to Citizenship

The Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) praised the House
of Representatives for passing the American Dream and Promise Act of
2019 (H.R. 6) with bipartisan support. The bill is one of the largest
legalization efforts for Dreamers and other groups of undocumented
immigrants to date.
“Today, the House did the right thing. Dreamers, Temporary Protected
Status recipients, and Deferred Enforced Departure holders need a real
pathway to citizenship, not more stepped-up and aggressive immigration
enforcement,” said Diane Randall, FCNL executive secretary. “As Quakers,
we see and answer to the Light of God in every person. Our pursuit of
just immigration policies starts with this longstanding faith principle.”
In the last two years, FCNL has been advocating for immigration policy
and immigrant rights. In March this year, it brought more than 500 young
people to lobby their legislators on this issue. They took part in
roughly 180 meetings with members of Congress and their staff. In
addition, FCNL’s nationwide Advocacy Corps worked on immigration reform
and helped protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA)
immigration program.
“When the administration cancelled their temporary protections, the
legal status of our rooted and long-term community members was left in
limbo. Now more than one million individuals who used legal channels to
seek and maintain their status are left with a renewed risk for
detention and or deportation,” said Hannah Graf Evans, FCNL immigration
and refugee policy legislative representative. “Basic compassion and
humanity dictate that we fully welcome these immigrants. This problem
has gone on long enough. It’s time to act.”
The legislation now moves to the Senate, where companion bills have been
introduced by Senators Lindsey Graham (SC), Dick Durbin (IL), Ben Cardin
(MD), and Chris Van Hollen (MD).
