Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

House of HR joins WEC as new Corporate Member!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 04:55am EDT
As of September 1st, the World Employment Confederation welcomes a new Corporate Member. House of HR, a European group active in the field of specialist recruitment and engineering & consulting, brings a 'Happy Rebel' mindset and strong interest in innovations like blockchain. Its CEO, Rika Coppens, shares some insights in the company's philosophy and the challenges and opportunities she sees for the future of the private employment services sector.

Published on 1st September 2020

House of HR is a fast-growing European group active in the field of specialist recruitment and engineering & consulting. It started from the company Accent Jobs, founded in Belgium in 1995 and grew to secure a leading position in four specific types of staffing: engineering & consulting, specialized staffing, general staffing. Every evolution was supported by strong digital recruitment tools.

Rika Coppens is the CEO of House of HR since 2017. 'We like to see HR, not just as Human Resources, but also as Human Resourcefulness,' she says about the company's philosophy. 'People are at the core of our business and we believe that providing jobs to people is life changing. Having a job is not just about working and getting money. It is being a colleague, contributing to society, having a purpose in life. We are passionate about that mission.' The other component, she adds, is resourcefulness. 'We don't take things for granted. We want to be creative and bold, even if it means doing things differently than the rest of the industry. That's why we call ourselves at House of HR 'the Happy Rebels'!'

With a network of over 500 offices in Europe, House of HR has a strong presence in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and France but is also present in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Romania and Poland. The Group provides jobs to over 44,000 people each day and achieved €1.8 billion in sales in 2019 through its 9 operating companies.

'As the company grew over the past 4-5 years and truly gained a multinational presence, it became obvious that we needed to join a global organisation to better understand what is going on in the world of work and to exchange with our peers,' explains Coppens. 'We also felt that we are now in a position to bring a valuable contribution to the table and shape the industry's position on topics like blockchain. We are very interested in the potential of this technology to facilitate people's access to work and we are keen to work on this topic - and many others - with the other WEC members.'

WEC's agenda for the coming months will greatly focus on how the private employment services sector can rebound after the Covid-19 crisis. 'There is clearly a role for our sector to help policymakers make the right decisions to get out of the crisis and get labour markets back on track,' says Rika Coppens. 'Our knowledge of the sectors and the skills landscape puts us in a unique position to coordinate initiatives from various stakeholders and help save resources.'

Coppens is convinced that there is still a great deal of work to do to change perceptions around private employment services. 'We need to get rid of the negative image that our sector still has in some countries and demonstrate how we provide flexible work with 'Huge Respect' for people. Flexibility is key for the future of work, not only where and when we work, but over a career. Our industry can enable people to combine working, studying and other activities throughout their life, at the pace they want.'

House of HR joins WEC as a Regional Corporate Members. The WEC's other Corporate Members are global companies The Adecco Group, Randstad, ManpowerGroup, Kelly, GiGroup and Recruit Global Staffing. The WEC also counts National Federations in its membership. For a full overview of our global presence and our value proposition, check out our Membership dedicated webpage.

Disclaimer

World Employment Confederation published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 08:54:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:35aTRANSURBAN : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
05:35aAIIB Appoints Erik Berglof as Inaugural Chief Economist
PU
05:35aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : What to consider when selecting an electric switchboard at home?
PU
05:35a(AKCA) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Akcea Therapeutics; Is $18.15 a Fair Price?
PR
05:32aOcado says 'very small number' of orders cancelled on M&S launch day
RE
05:31aNeuropathy Pain Treatment Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) |Presence of Large Patient Pool to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:31aMimecast Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store
GL
05:30a"Deepsea Yantai" Awarded with Three More Wells
PU
05:30aResult of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Municipal Bonds
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Redemption of the EUR 600 million undated deeply subordinated notes (of whic..
3NTS ASA : NTS : Økte driftsinntektene i 2. kvartal 2020
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Zoom forecasts sales surge as video conferencing becomes a daily routine
5SANOFI : SANOFI : Kevzara Phase 3 Trial for Covid-19 Failed to Meet Primary Endpoint

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group