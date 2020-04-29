Log in
House of Saka Is Now Available For Doorstep Delivery Throughout The Entire State of California

04/29/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Saka, Inc., producers of the first and only alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages made from select vineyards within the iconic Napa Valley appellation, announced today that its award winning line of cannabis beverages are now available for home delivery throughout the entire state of California.

"Online, direct to consumer delivery platforms have always been the priority sales channel for our Saka Vinfusions™," notes House of Saka, Inc. CEO, Tracey Mason. "The convenience, combined with a stigma-free shopping environment, provides the most ideal opportunity for both our traditional consumers and the emerging new consumer."

"The ability for us to be able to bring our product directly to our consumers presently sheltering safely at home during this crisis was critical," expressed Sue Bachorski, House of Saka COO & CFO. "We are both excited and extremely grateful to have partnerships in place with such a respected and far reaching group as Driven Deliveries and their popular platforms Ganjarunner.com and budee.org. Their organization is professional, dependable and respected. These are the attributes that we seek in our relationships."

In the age of social distancing, it is now more important than ever to expand consumers' access to cannabis while limiting one's potential exposure to COVID-19. Partnering with Driven Deliveries, California's fastest growing online cannabis retailer and direct-to-consumer delivery platforms, means House of Saka is available in 92% of California; including San Diego, Los Angeles, San Jose, Orange County, Palm Springs, Santa Barbara, Oakland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Sonoma and Napa Valley.

"Delivering the industry's highest quality and most desired brands to the doorsteps of consumers throughout the state of California is our number one priority, especially during this time of quarantine," expressed Christian Schenk, CEO of Driven Deliveries, Inc. "Partnering with the House of Saka to distribute their brand on both their website and our platform was a natural fit. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with their team."

House of Saka's award-winning selection of luxury-infused cannabis beverages include:

Saka PINK - House of Saka PINK is made from a Rosé of Pinot Noir from Napa Valley.

Saka WHITE - House of Saka WHITE is made from Napa Valley Chardonnay (Coming June 2020).

For both varietals, the grapes are traditionally fermented and aged in stainless steel before the alcohol is gently removed and replaced with Saka's proprietary THC:CBD formulation.

Saka PINK, and the new Saka WHITE coming in June, can be purchased through House of Saka's website (https://www.houseofsaka.com/) as well as GanjaRunner.com and Budee.org.

About Driven:

Driven Deliveries, Inc., is the first publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the company provides e-commerce solutions, online sales, and on-demand cannabis delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven offers legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legitimate cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. By leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit www.DRVD.com and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About House of Saka, Inc:

Based in Napa Valley, California, the House of Saka creates and manufactures infused luxury products targeting the female consumer. Their portfolio includes the Napa Valley, alcohol-free luxury infused beverages, Saka Vinfusions™, and a pending line of infused beauty and wellness products under the banner House of Saka Beauty. The company boasts an all-female leadership team guided by an all-female advisory board with more than 100 years of collective experience in wine, cannabis and luxury branding. For more information, please visit houseofsaka.com or follow us on social media @InfusedSaka and @InfusedLuxury.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/house-of-saka-is-now-available-for-doorstep-delivery-throughout-the-entire-state-of-california-301049030.html

SOURCE House of Saka, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
