House panel to discuss Big Tech's impact on privacy, antitrust

The House Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee will hear from Rohit Chopra, who is on the Federal Trade Commission, as well as experts from Harvard Kennedy School and the American Enterprise Institute.

The hearing is set for Sept. 12, and is one of three upcoming sessions focused on antitrust.

The Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel will meet September 24 to discuss concerns that tech giants seek to buy smaller rivals in order to head off competition.

The same senate panel meets on September 17 for an antitrust oversight hearing, with FTC Chairman Joe Simons and the Justice Department's Makan Delrahim, head of the antitrust division, the only witnesses.

