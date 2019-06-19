Housebuilders support FTSE 100 after Berkeley earnings

The FTSE 100 index, sharply higher on Tuesday along with other European markets on the back of a strong policy speech from European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, edged 0.05% higher by 0707 GMT.

The midcap FTSE 250 was up 0.1%.

Housebuilder Berkeley leapt 6%, outperforming other blue-chips, after its fall in annual earnings fell well short of the worst of market expectations. That lifted rivals Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Barratt by as much as 2%.

The biggest boost to the main index, however, came from oil majors and Asia-focussed financials on renewed hopes of a resolution to a long and painful U.S.-China trade war.

All eyes are now on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting after markets close.

