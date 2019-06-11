Housecall Pro : Helps Any Home Service Company Build a Professional Website in Under 10 Minutes for Free

Housecall
Pro, the leading
software platform for home service professionals, today announced a
powerful new product purpose-built to help home service companies get
discovered and grow their businesses effortlessly. Housecall Pro’s new
Website Builder is the first product of its kind designed specifically
for home service businesses, enabling them to create a beautiful website
that quickly turns visitors into customers. Modeled after the proven
design concepts of companies like Amazon, Airbnb and OpenTable, users
can create a site that provides an outstanding customer experience,
complete with the ease of online booking, in less than 10 minutes.
Website Builder is available for free to any home service business for
the first year, even if that business is not a Housecall Pro customer.
Today, over 40 percent of home service businesses don’t have a website.
The ones that do are often unhappy with the site’s appearance,
functionality and/or cost as it was not designed with the needs of home
service professionals or their customers in mind. Business owners also
report getting confused about where to turn for help in creating or
improving a site, or they simply can’t justify the expense, as many home
service professionals have been charged thousands of dollars for sites
that don’t work. As a result, home service businesses are not being
discovered by potential customers and are losing potential jobs and
revenue opportunities. Housecall Pro changes this by empowering
professionals to build customizable sites focused directly on the
features that matter in home services. As a result, sites created using
Website Builder serve as powerful sales engines that lead to real job
bookings instead of mere leads.
“All home service businesses should be able to have a storefront on the
web where they can share their story, look professional and book
business - whether a one-person shop or a rapidly scaled company,” said
Ian Heidt, co-founder and CEO of Housecall Pro. “Our Website Builder
makes it easy for any business, whether or not it is a Housecall Pro
customer, to have a strong, discoverable online presence that reflects
the outstanding work that their home service professionals do and turns
visitors into customers.”
In under 10 minutes, home services professionals can build a
fully-functional site, complete with business information including
logos, descriptions, service areas, hours, services provided,
personalized photos or images selected from the Housecall Pro library,
reviews, awards, pricing and FAQs. Clients can also book service calls
directly through the site, and Website Builder comes with built-in
on-page SEO which helps rank the home service professional’s site on the
top of Google Search when people search by company name. Housecall Pro’s
Website Builder provides everything home service professionals need for
a compelling and seamless customer experience.
Additionally, sites built on top of Housecall Pro’s modern technology
stack are mobile optimized and highly reliable. They can be fully
integrated with service professionals’ other Housecall
Pro products or stand alone.
“Building my website through Housecall Pro was so easy, and I got a job
the first day I set it up,” said Alec Bennett, owner of Bennett’s Fine
Home Services. “I can’t believe the service is free. It feels like
Housecall Pro designed this just for me. Housecall Pro clearly
understands what home service professionals need and always delivers.”
Housecall Pro’s Website Builder is available now and is free for any
home service business for the first year. After the first year, home
service businesses pay just $12.99 annually for their domain renewal,
well below the average website cost. Additionally, the online booking
feature is free for the first three months, after which businesses can
upgrade to a premium website that includes features such as online chat
and intelligent service pricing optimization for only $99 per month. If
a home service professional does not want to incorporate online booking,
their website continues to be free of charge for the first year.
To start building your business’ website today, simply go to https://www.housecallpro.com/website-builder.
ABOUT HOUSECALL PRO
Housecall Pro has created award-winning mobile software used by more
than 50,000 service professionals across 11,000 businesses to run their
entire business on they go. Launched in 2015, the Housecall
Pro platform is available across the U.S. and Canada. Through an
easy-to-use native mobile application and robust web portal, Housecall
Pro offers users the opportunity to streamline processes and forego
paperwork in favor of digital automation. The platform is equipped with
features such as online
booking, job
scheduling, dispatching, estimates,
automated
receipts and invoices, payment
processing, customer database and communication, automated
postcard and email marketing capabilities and more. By powering
online booking for business’ websites, Yelp profiles and through the
Housecall booking app, Housecall Pro seamlessly connects back-end
operations to the customer experience. Housecall Pro is backed by
General Catalyst, August Capital, and Baird Capital.
