Housecall Pro : Helps Any Home Service Company Build a Professional Website in Under 10 Minutes for Free

Housecall Pro, the leading software platform for home service professionals, today announced a powerful new product purpose-built to help home service companies get discovered and grow their businesses effortlessly. Housecall Pro’s new Website Builder is the first product of its kind designed specifically for home service businesses, enabling them to create a beautiful website that quickly turns visitors into customers. Modeled after the proven design concepts of companies like Amazon, Airbnb and OpenTable, users can create a site that provides an outstanding customer experience, complete with the ease of online booking, in less than 10 minutes. Website Builder is available for free to any home service business for the first year, even if that business is not a Housecall Pro customer.

Today, over 40 percent of home service businesses don’t have a website. The ones that do are often unhappy with the site’s appearance, functionality and/or cost as it was not designed with the needs of home service professionals or their customers in mind. Business owners also report getting confused about where to turn for help in creating or improving a site, or they simply can’t justify the expense, as many home service professionals have been charged thousands of dollars for sites that don’t work. As a result, home service businesses are not being discovered by potential customers and are losing potential jobs and revenue opportunities. Housecall Pro changes this by empowering professionals to build customizable sites focused directly on the features that matter in home services. As a result, sites created using Website Builder serve as powerful sales engines that lead to real job bookings instead of mere leads.

“All home service businesses should be able to have a storefront on the web where they can share their story, look professional and book business - whether a one-person shop or a rapidly scaled company,” said Ian Heidt, co-founder and CEO of Housecall Pro. “Our Website Builder makes it easy for any business, whether or not it is a Housecall Pro customer, to have a strong, discoverable online presence that reflects the outstanding work that their home service professionals do and turns visitors into customers.”

In under 10 minutes, home services professionals can build a fully-functional site, complete with business information including logos, descriptions, service areas, hours, services provided, personalized photos or images selected from the Housecall Pro library, reviews, awards, pricing and FAQs. Clients can also book service calls directly through the site, and Website Builder comes with built-in on-page SEO which helps rank the home service professional’s site on the top of Google Search when people search by company name. Housecall Pro’s Website Builder provides everything home service professionals need for a compelling and seamless customer experience.

Additionally, sites built on top of Housecall Pro’s modern technology stack are mobile optimized and highly reliable. They can be fully integrated with service professionals’ other Housecall Pro products or stand alone.

“Building my website through Housecall Pro was so easy, and I got a job the first day I set it up,” said Alec Bennett, owner of Bennett’s Fine Home Services. “I can’t believe the service is free. It feels like Housecall Pro designed this just for me. Housecall Pro clearly understands what home service professionals need and always delivers.”

Housecall Pro’s Website Builder is available now and is free for any home service business for the first year. After the first year, home service businesses pay just $12.99 annually for their domain renewal, well below the average website cost. Additionally, the online booking feature is free for the first three months, after which businesses can upgrade to a premium website that includes features such as online chat and intelligent service pricing optimization for only $99 per month. If a home service professional does not want to incorporate online booking, their website continues to be free of charge for the first year.

ABOUT HOUSECALL PRO

Housecall Pro has created award-winning mobile software used by more than 50,000 service professionals across 11,000 businesses to run their entire business on they go. Launched in 2015, the Housecall Pro platform is available across the U.S. and Canada. Through an easy-to-use native mobile application and robust web portal, Housecall Pro offers users the opportunity to streamline processes and forego paperwork in favor of digital automation. The platform is equipped with features such as online booking, job scheduling, dispatching, estimates, automated receipts and invoices, payment processing, customer database and communication, automated postcard and email marketing capabilities and more. By powering online booking for business’ websites, Yelp profiles and through the Housecall booking app, Housecall Pro seamlessly connects back-end operations to the customer experience. Housecall Pro is backed by General Catalyst, August Capital, and Baird Capital.

