Household Appliance Market 2019-2023 | Expansion of Product Portfolios to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the household appliance market and it is poised to grow by USD 155.54 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005413/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Household Appliance Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ELECTROLUX, Haier Group, LG Electronics, Robert Bosch, Samsung Electronics, and Whirlpool Corporation are some of the major market participants. The expansion of product portfolios will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Expansion of product portfolios has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Household Appliance Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Household Appliance Market is segmented as below:

Product Major household appliances Small household appliances



Distribution channel Offline Online



Geographic Landscape Americas APAC EMEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30111

Household Appliance Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our household appliance market report covers the following areas:

Household Appliance Market Size

Household Appliance Market Trends

Household Appliance Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increase in M&A and strategic alliance activities as one of the prime reasons driving the household appliance market growth during the next few years.

Household Appliance Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the household appliance market, including some of the vendors such as ELECTROLUX, Haier Group, LG Electronics, Robert Bosch, Samsung Electronics, and Whirlpool Corporation. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the household appliance market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Household Appliance Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist household appliance market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the household appliance market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the household appliance market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household appliance market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increased adoption of multi-functional and advanced products

Growing adoption of smart household appliances

Increase in M&A and strategic alliance activities

Other trends

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendor

ELECTROLUX

Haier Group

LG Electronics

Robert Bosch

Samsung Electronic

Whirlpool Corporation

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005413/en/