Household Income and Expenditure Trends in the Second Quarter of 2020

08/28/2020 | 03:23am EDT

Household Income and Expenditure Trends

in the Second Quarter of 2020

1. Income

  • The average monthly household income amounted to 5.272 million won in the second quarter of 2020, which rose by 4.8% from the second quarter of 2019. (At 2015 prices an increase of 4.8% from the second quarter of 2019)
* Pay attention to a high relative standard error (RSE).
Average monthly income per household

(Unit: 1,000 won, %, year-on-year)

Amount

Percent change

2Q 2019

Compo-

1Q 2020 2Q 2020

Compo-

1Q 2020 2Q 2020

sition

sition

Household size (person)

3.03

-

3.02

3.02

-

-

Age of household head (age)

52.2

-

52.5

52.5

-

-

Income

5,032

100.0

5,358

5,272

100.0

3.7

4.8

Current income

4,970

98.8

5,208

5,181

98.3

2.4

4.3

Employee income

3,400

67.6

3,529

3,220

61.1

1.8

-5.3

Self-employment income

987

19.6

938

942

17.9

2.2

-4.6

Property income*

38

0.8

45

34

0.6

22.4

-11.7

Transfer income

545

10.8

696

985

18.7

4.7

80.8

Public transfer

341

6.8

452

777

14.7

13.4

127.9

Private transfer

204

4.1

244

209

4.0

-8.2

2.1

Non-current income*

63

1.2

151

90

1.7

79.8

44.4



2. Consumption Expenditure

  • The average monthly consumption expenditure per household marked 2.912 million won in the second quarter of 2020, which grew by 2.7% from the second quarter of 2019. (At 2015 prices a rise of 2.8% from the second quarter of 2019)
  • The expenditures on 'Food and non-alcoholic beverages', 'Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance' and 'Transport' rose by 20.1%, 21.4% and 24.6%, respectively.
  • The expenditures on 'Clothing and footwear', 'Recreation and culture', 'Education' and 'Restaurants and hotels' fell by 5.8%, 21.0%, 29.4% and 5.0%, respectively.
Average monthly consumption expenditure per household (Unit: 1,000 won, %, year-on-year)

Amount

Percent change

2Q 2019 Compo-

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

Compo-

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

sition

sition

Consumption expenditure

2,835

100.0

2,878

2,912

100.0

-6.0

2.7

Food and non-alcoholic beverages

378

13.3

445

454

15.6

10.5

20.1

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco

37

1.3

36

40

1.4

-4.2

9.5

Clothing and footwear

179

6.3

119

169

5.8

-28.0

-5.8

Housing, water, electricity and other

280

9.9

339

299

10.3

-1.8

6.9

fuels

Furnishings, household equipment

149

5.2

132

180

6.2

-11.6

21.4

and routine household maintenance

Health

235

8.3

272

253

8.7

9.9

7.5

Transport

308

10.9

342

384

13.2

4.3

24.6

Communication

150

5.3

145

145

5.0

0.5

-3.4

Recreation and culture

220

7.8

181

174

6.0

-25.6

-21.0

Education

239

8.4

264

168

5.8

-26.3

-29.4

Restaurants and hotels

408

14.4

350

388

13.3

-11.2

-5.0

Miscellaneous goods and services

252

8.9

253

257

8.8

3.1

1.8

3. Non-consumption Expenditure

  • The average monthly non-consumption expenditure per household totaled 971 thousand won in the second quarter of 2020, which fell by 2.3% from the second quarter of 2019.
  • The regular tax, the pension contribution and the transfer between households decreased by 5.5%, 4.4% and 15.3% from the second quarter of 2019, respectively.
  • The social insurance and the interest increased by 5.4% and 8.8% from the second quarter of 2019, respectively.
Average monthly non-consumption expenditure per household (Unit: 1,000 won, %, year-on-year)

Amount

Percent change

2Q 2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

Compo-

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

sition

Non-consumption expenditure

994

1,067

971

100.0

-1.7

-2.3

Regular tax

189

220

179

18.4

1.3

-5.5

Non-regular tax*

17

23

43

4.4

37.9

153.2

Pension contribution

160

154

153

15.7

-3.2

-4.4

Social insurance

170

175

179

18.4

10.7

5.4

Interest

104

108

114

11.7

7.2

8.8

Transfer between households

238

285

202

20.8

-10.1

-15.3

Transfer to non-profit institutions

116

102

102

10.6

-12.7

-11.5

* Pay attention to a high relative standard error (RSE).

4. Disposable Income and Surplus

  • The average monthly disposable income per household was 4.301 million won in the second quarter of 2020, which went up by 6.5% from the second quarter of 2019.
  • The surplus amounted to 1.389 million won, which grew by 15.5% from the second quarter of 2019.
  • The surplus rate stood at 32.3%, up 2.5%p from the second quarter of 2019.
  • The average propensity to consume stood at 67.7%, down 2.5%p from the second quarter of 2019.
Average monthly surplus and average propensity to consume per household (Unit: 1,000 won, %, %p, year-on-year)

Amount

Percent change

2Q 2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

Disposable income1)

4,038

4,291

4,301

5.1

6.5

Surplus2)

1,203

1,413

1,389

38.4

15.5

Surplus rate3)

29.8

32.9

32.3

7.9p

2.5p

Average propensity to consume4)

70.2

67.1

67.7

-7.9p

-2.5p

Note) 1. Disposable Income = Income - Non-consumption Expenditure

  1. Surplus = Disposable Income - Consumption Expenditure
  2. Surplus Rate = (Surplus / Disposable Income) × 100
  3. Average Propensity to Consume = (Consumption Expenditure / Disposable Income) × 100

5. Income and Expenditure by Income Quintile

  • In the second quarter of 2020, the average monthly income of the lowest quintile amounted to 1.777 million won, which rose by 8.9% from the same as the second quarter of 2019. The average monthly income of the highest quintile amounted to 10.038 million won, which increased by 2.6% from the second quarter of 2019.
  • The disposable income of the lowest quintile totaled 1.543 million won, which grew by 12.6% from the second quarter of 2019.
  • The average propensity to consume of the lowest quintile stood at 100.7%, down 9.3%p from the second quarter of 2019.
  • The disposable income of the highest quintile totaled 7.933 million won, which grew by 3.7% from the second quarter of 2019.
  • The average propensity to consume of the highest quintile stood at 57.1%, down 1.3%p from the second quarter of 2019.
Income and expenditure by income quintile (Unit: 1,000 won, %, %p, year-on-year)

Lowest

quintile

Second

quintile

Third quintile

(Percent)

(Percent)

(Percent)

change

change

change

Household size (person)

2.34

2.78

3.12

Age of household head (age)

61.7

52.8

48.8

Income

1,777

8.9

3,437

6.5

4,791

5.6

Current income

1,770

9.3

3,407

6.3

4,753

5.4

Employee income

485

-18.0

1,693

-12.8

2,857

-4.3

Self-employee income

263

-15.9

709

11.0

902

-8.2

Property income

25

-9.4

24

-20.5

22

-3.7

Transfer income

996

44.9

981

64.7

973

86.8

Public transfer

833

70.1

800

106.0

763

134.2

Private income

163

-17.4

181

-12.8

210

7.6

Non-current income

7

-41.7

30

45.6

38

38.3

Household expenditure

1,788

1.1

2,792

-1.8

3,516

-1.3

Consumption expenditure

1,554

3.1

2,285

-0.2

2,740

1.7

Non-consumption expenditure

233

-10.6

508

-8.2

776

-10.7

Disposable income

1,543

12.6

2,930

9.6

4,015

9.4

Surplus

-11

91.8

645

67.8

1,275

30.8

Surplus rate (%)

-0.7

9.3p

22.0

7.6p

31.8

5.2p

Average propensity to consume (%)

100.7

-9.3p

78.0

-7.6p

68.2

-5.2p

Fourth quintile

Highest

quintile

(Percent)

(Percent)

change

change

Household size (person)

3.36

3.52

Age of household head (age)

49.2

50.1

Income

6,309

5.6

10,038

2.6

Current income

6,261

6.2

9,709

1.0

Employee income

4,158

-2.9

6,902

-4.0

Self-employee income

1,076

-10.2

1,759

-2.4

Property income

30

114.5

67

-29.9

Transfer income

997

148.1

981

88.4

Public transfer

739

223.7

750

175.3

Private income

258

48.5

231

-6.8

Non-current income

48

-39.7

329

89.8

Household expenditure

4,674

7.2

6,639

0.5

Consumption expenditure

3,444

7.3

4,533

1.4

Non-consumption expenditure

1,230

7.0

2,105

-1.4

Disposable income

5,079

5.2

7,933

3.7

Surplus

1,635

1.1

3,400

7.1

Surplus rate (%)

32.2

-1.3p

42.9

1.3p

Average propensity to consume (%)

67.8

1.3p

57.1

-1.3p

Note) 1. Disposable Income = Income - Non-consumption Expenditure

    1. Surplus = Disposable Income - Consumption Expenditure
    2. Surplus Rate = (Surplus / Disposable Income) × 100
    3. Average Propensity to Consume = (Consumption Expenditure / Disposable Income) × 100
  • In the second quarter of 2020, the average monthly consumption expenditure of the lowest quintile amounted to 1.554 million won, which increased by 3.1% from the second quarter of 2019. The average monthly consumption expenditure of the highest quintile amounted to 4.533 million won, which increased by 1.4% from the second quarter of 2019.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 07:22:03 UTC
