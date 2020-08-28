|
Household Income and Expenditure Trends in the Second Quarter of 2020
08/28/2020 | 03:23am EDT
Household Income and Expenditure Trends
in the Second Quarter of 2020
1. Income
-
The average monthly household income amounted to 5.272 million won in the second quarter of 2020, which rose by 4.8% from the second quarter of 2019. (At 2015 prices an increase of 4.8% from the second quarter of 2019)
* Pay attention to a high relative standard error (RSE).
|
Average monthly income per household
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: 1,000 won, %, year-on-year)
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Percent change
|
|
2Q 2019
|
Compo-
|
1Q 2020 2Q 2020
|
Compo-
|
1Q 2020 2Q 2020
|
|
|
sition
|
|
|
sition
|
|
|
Household size (person)
|
3.03
|
-
|
3.02
|
3.02
|
-
|
-
|
|
Age of household head (age)
|
52.2
|
-
|
52.5
|
52.5
|
-
|
-
|
|
Income
|
5,032
|
100.0
|
5,358
|
5,272
|
100.0
|
3.7
|
4.8
|
Current income
|
4,970
|
98.8
|
5,208
|
5,181
|
98.3
|
2.4
|
4.3
|
Employee income
|
3,400
|
67.6
|
3,529
|
3,220
|
61.1
|
1.8
|
-5.3
|
Self-employment income
|
987
|
19.6
|
938
|
942
|
17.9
|
2.2
|
-4.6
|
Property income*
|
38
|
0.8
|
45
|
34
|
0.6
|
22.4
|
-11.7
|
Transfer income
|
545
|
10.8
|
696
|
985
|
18.7
|
4.7
|
80.8
|
Public transfer
|
341
|
6.8
|
452
|
777
|
14.7
|
13.4
|
127.9
|
Private transfer
|
204
|
4.1
|
244
|
209
|
4.0
|
-8.2
|
2.1
|
Non-current income*
|
63
|
1.2
|
151
|
90
|
1.7
|
79.8
|
44.4
2. Consumption Expenditure
-
The average monthly consumption expenditure per household marked 2.912 million won in the second quarter of 2020, which grew by 2.7% from the second quarter of 2019. (At 2015 prices a rise of 2.8% from the second quarter of 2019)
-
The expenditures on 'Food and non-alcoholic beverages', 'Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance' and 'Transport' rose by 20.1%, 21.4% and 24.6%, respectively.
-
The expenditures on 'Clothing and footwear', 'Recreation and culture', 'Education' and 'Restaurants and hotels' fell by 5.8%, 21.0%, 29.4% and 5.0%, respectively.
Average monthly consumption expenditure per household
(Unit: 1,000 won, %, year-on-year)
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
Percent change
|
|
2Q 2019 Compo-
|
1Q 2020
|
2Q 2020
|
Compo-
|
|
1Q 2020
|
2Q 2020
|
|
|
|
|
sition
|
|
|
sition
|
|
|
|
Consumption expenditure
|
2,835
|
100.0
|
2,878
|
2,912
|
100.0
|
|
-6.0
|
2.7
|
Food and non-alcoholic beverages
|
378
|
13.3
|
445
|
454
|
15.6
|
|
10.5
|
20.1
|
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
37
|
1.3
|
36
|
40
|
1.4
|
|
-4.2
|
9.5
|
Clothing and footwear
|
179
|
6.3
|
119
|
169
|
5.8
|
|
-28.0
|
-5.8
|
Housing, water, electricity and other
|
280
|
9.9
|
339
|
299
|
10.3
|
|
-1.8
|
6.9
|
fuels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Furnishings, household equipment
|
149
|
5.2
|
132
|
180
|
6.2
|
|
-11.6
|
21.4
|
and routine household maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health
|
235
|
8.3
|
272
|
253
|
8.7
|
|
9.9
|
7.5
|
Transport
|
308
|
10.9
|
342
|
384
|
13.2
|
|
4.3
|
24.6
|
Communication
|
150
|
5.3
|
145
|
145
|
5.0
|
|
0.5
|
-3.4
|
Recreation and culture
|
220
|
7.8
|
181
|
174
|
6.0
|
|
-25.6
|
-21.0
|
Education
|
239
|
8.4
|
264
|
168
|
5.8
|
|
-26.3
|
-29.4
|
Restaurants and hotels
|
408
|
14.4
|
350
|
388
|
13.3
|
|
-11.2
|
-5.0
|
Miscellaneous goods and services
|
252
|
8.9
|
253
|
257
|
8.8
|
|
3.1
|
1.8
3. Non-consumption Expenditure
-
The average monthly non-consumption expenditure per household totaled 971 thousand won in the second quarter of 2020, which fell by 2.3% from the second quarter of 2019.
-
The regular tax, the pension contribution and the transfer between households decreased by 5.5%, 4.4% and 15.3% from the second quarter of 2019, respectively.
-
The social insurance and the interest increased by 5.4% and 8.8% from the second quarter of 2019, respectively.
Average monthly non-consumption expenditure per household
(Unit: 1,000 won, %, year-on-year)
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Percent change
|
|
2Q 2019
|
1Q 2020
|
2Q 2020
|
Compo-
|
|
1Q 2020
|
2Q 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sition
|
|
|
|
Non-consumption expenditure
|
994
|
1,067
|
971
|
100.0
|
|
-1.7
|
-2.3
|
Regular tax
|
189
|
220
|
179
|
18.4
|
|
1.3
|
-5.5
|
Non-regular tax*
|
17
|
23
|
43
|
4.4
|
|
37.9
|
153.2
|
Pension contribution
|
160
|
154
|
153
|
15.7
|
|
-3.2
|
-4.4
|
Social insurance
|
170
|
175
|
179
|
18.4
|
|
10.7
|
5.4
|
Interest
|
104
|
108
|
114
|
11.7
|
|
7.2
|
8.8
|
Transfer between households
|
238
|
285
|
202
|
20.8
|
|
-10.1
|
-15.3
|
Transfer to non-profit institutions
|
116
|
102
|
102
|
10.6
|
|
-12.7
|
-11.5
* Pay attention to a high relative standard error (RSE).
4. Disposable Income and Surplus
-
The average monthly disposable income per household was 4.301 million won in the second quarter of 2020, which went up by 6.5% from the second quarter of 2019.
-
The surplus amounted to 1.389 million won, which grew by 15.5% from the second quarter of 2019.
-
The surplus rate stood at 32.3%, up 2.5%p from the second quarter of 2019.
-
The average propensity to consume stood at 67.7%, down 2.5%p from the second quarter of 2019.
Average monthly surplus and average propensity to consume per household
(Unit: 1,000 won, %, %p, year-on-year)
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Percent change
|
|
2Q 2019
|
1Q 2020
|
2Q 2020
|
1Q 2020
|
2Q 2020
|
Disposable income1)
|
4,038
|
4,291
|
4,301
|
5.1
|
6.5
|
Surplus2)
|
1,203
|
1,413
|
1,389
|
38.4
|
15.5
|
Surplus rate3)
|
29.8
|
32.9
|
32.3
|
7.9p
|
2.5p
|
Average propensity to consume4)
|
70.2
|
67.1
|
67.7
|
-7.9p
|
-2.5p
Note) 1. Disposable Income = Income - Non-consumption Expenditure
-
Surplus = Disposable Income - Consumption Expenditure
-
Surplus Rate = (Surplus / Disposable Income) × 100
-
Average Propensity to Consume = (Consumption Expenditure / Disposable Income) × 100
5. Income and Expenditure by Income Quintile
-
In the second quarter of 2020, the average monthly income of the lowest quintile amounted to 1.777 million won, which rose by 8.9% from the same as the second quarter of 2019. The average monthly income of the highest quintile amounted to 10.038 million won, which increased by 2.6% from the second quarter of 2019.
-
The disposable income of the lowest quintile totaled 1.543 million won, which grew by 12.6% from the second quarter of 2019.
-
The average propensity to consume of the lowest quintile stood at 100.7%, down 9.3%p from the second quarter of 2019.
-
The disposable income of the highest quintile totaled 7.933 million won, which grew by 3.7% from the second quarter of 2019.
-
The average propensity to consume of the highest quintile stood at 57.1%, down 1.3%p from the second quarter of 2019.
Income and expenditure by income quintile
(Unit: 1,000 won, %, %p, year-on-year)
|
|
Lowest
|
|
quintile
|
|
Second
|
quintile
|
|
Third quintile
|
|
|
|
(Percent)
|
|
|
(Percent)
|
|
|
|
|
(Percent)
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
Household size (person)
|
|
|
2.34
|
|
|
2.78
|
|
|
|
|
3.12
|
Age of household head (age)
|
|
61.7
|
|
|
52.8
|
|
|
|
|
48.8
|
Income
|
1,777
|
|
8.9
|
|
3,437
|
6.5
|
|
|
4,791
|
5.6
|
Current income
|
1,770
|
|
9.3
|
|
3,407
|
6.3
|
|
|
4,753
|
5.4
|
Employee income
|
485
|
|
-18.0
|
|
1,693
|
-12.8
|
|
|
2,857
|
-4.3
|
Self-employee income
|
263
|
|
-15.9
|
|
709
|
11.0
|
|
|
902
|
-8.2
|
Property income
|
25
|
|
-9.4
|
|
24
|
-20.5
|
|
|
22
|
-3.7
|
Transfer income
|
996
|
|
44.9
|
|
981
|
64.7
|
|
|
973
|
86.8
|
Public transfer
|
833
|
|
70.1
|
|
800
|
106.0
|
|
|
763
|
134.2
|
Private income
|
163
|
|
-17.4
|
|
181
|
-12.8
|
|
|
210
|
7.6
|
Non-current income
|
7
|
|
-41.7
|
|
30
|
45.6
|
|
|
38
|
38.3
|
Household expenditure
|
1,788
|
|
1.1
|
|
2,792
|
-1.8
|
|
|
3,516
|
-1.3
|
Consumption expenditure
|
1,554
|
|
3.1
|
|
2,285
|
-0.2
|
|
|
2,740
|
1.7
|
Non-consumption expenditure
|
233
|
|
-10.6
|
|
508
|
-8.2
|
|
|
776
|
-10.7
|
Disposable income
|
1,543
|
|
12.6
|
|
2,930
|
9.6
|
|
|
4,015
|
9.4
|
Surplus
|
-11
|
|
91.8
|
|
645
|
67.8
|
|
|
1,275
|
30.8
|
Surplus rate (%)
|
-0.7
|
|
|
9.3p
|
|
22.0
|
7.6p
|
|
|
31.8
|
5.2p
|
Average propensity to consume (%)
|
100.7
|
|
|
-9.3p
|
|
78.0
|
-7.6p
|
|
|
68.2
|
-5.2p
|
|
Fourth quintile
|
|
Highest
|
|
quintile
|
|
|
|
|
(Percent)
|
|
|
|
|
(Percent)
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
Household size (person)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.52
|
Age of household head (age)
|
|
|
|
|
|
49.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
50.1
|
Income
|
|
6,309
|
|
|
5.6
|
10,038
|
|
|
2.6
|
Current income
|
|
6,261
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
9,709
|
|
|
1.0
|
Employee income
|
|
4,158
|
|
|
-2.9
|
|
6,902
|
|
|
-4.0
|
Self-employee income
|
|
1,076
|
|
|
-10.2
|
|
1,759
|
|
|
-2.4
|
Property income
|
|
30
|
|
|
114.5
|
|
67
|
|
|
-29.9
|
Transfer income
|
|
997
|
|
|
148.1
|
|
981
|
|
|
88.4
|
Public transfer
|
|
739
|
|
|
223.7
|
|
750
|
|
|
175.3
|
Private income
|
|
258
|
|
|
48.5
|
|
231
|
|
|
-6.8
|
Non-current income
|
|
48
|
|
|
-39.7
|
|
329
|
|
|
89.8
|
Household expenditure
|
|
4,674
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
6,639
|
|
|
0.5
|
Consumption expenditure
|
|
3,444
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
4,533
|
|
|
1.4
|
Non-consumption expenditure
|
|
1,230
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
2,105
|
|
|
-1.4
|
Disposable income
|
|
5,079
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
7,933
|
|
|
3.7
|
Surplus
|
|
1,635
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
3,400
|
|
|
7.1
|
Surplus rate (%)
|
|
32.2
|
|
|
-1.3p
|
|
42.9
|
|
|
1.3p
|
Average propensity to consume (%)
|
|
67.8
|
|
|
1.3p
|
|
57.1
|
|
|
-1.3p
Note) 1. Disposable Income = Income - Non-consumption Expenditure
-
-
Surplus = Disposable Income - Consumption Expenditure
-
Surplus Rate = (Surplus / Disposable Income) × 100
-
Average Propensity to Consume = (Consumption Expenditure / Disposable Income) × 100
-
In the second quarter of 2020, the average monthly consumption expenditure of the lowest quintile amounted to 1.554 million won, which increased by 3.1% from the second quarter of 2019. The average monthly consumption expenditure of the highest quintile amounted to 4.533 million won, which increased by 1.4% from the second quarter of 2019.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 07:22:03 UTC
|
|