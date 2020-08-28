Household Income and Expenditure Trends in the Second Quarter of 2020

4. Disposable Income and Surplus

The average propensity to consume stood at 67.7%, down 2.5%p from the second quarter of 2019.

The surplus rate stood at 32.3%, up 2.5%p from the second quarter of 2019.

The surplus amounted to 1.389 million won, which grew by 15.5% from the second quarter of 2019.

The average monthly disposable income per household was 4.301 million won in the second quarter of 2020, which went up by 6.5% from the second quarter of 2019.

Average monthly surplus and average propensity to consume per household (Unit: 1,000 won, %, %p, year-on-year)

Note) 1. Disposable Income = Income - Non-consumption Expenditure

5. Income and Expenditure by Income Quintile

In the second quarter of 2020, the average monthly income of the lowest quintile amounted to 1.777 million won, which rose by 8.9% from the same as the second quarter of 2019. The average monthly income of the highest quintile amounted to 10.038 million won, which increased by 2.6% from the second quarter of 2019.

The disposable income of the lowest quintile totaled 1.543 million won, which grew by 12.6% from the second quarter of 2019.

The average propensity to consume of the lowest quintile stood at 100.7%, down 9.3%p from the second quarter of 2019.

The disposable income of the highest quintile totaled 7.933 million won, which grew by 3.7% from the second quarter of 2019.