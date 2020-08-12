Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Household Loans, July 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 12:33am EDT

Press Release

August 12, 2020

HOUSEHOLD LOANS, JULY 2020

The outstanding balance of household loans1 in all financial sectors rose KRW9.0 trillion from the previous month in July 2020 (up 5.7% year-on-year). The household loan balance increased KRW7.6 trillion in the banking sector and KRW1.4 trillion in the non-banking sector.

All financial sectors (y-o-y): +6.5% (Jul 2018) → +4.5% (Jul 2019) → +5.7% (Jul 2020)

By type, mortgage loans increased KRW4.1 trillion from the previous month in July (up KRW1.9 trillion y-o-y). Jeonse2 loans rose KRW2.7 trillion in the banking sector while group lending grew at a slower rate. Mortgage loans in non-banks saw a rise of KRW200 billion from the previous month. Other types of loans went up KRW4.9 trillion as credit lending by both banks and non-banks rose KRW3.7 trillion and KRW1.3 trillion, respectively.

3>

(In trillion won)

2018

2019

2020

Jan-Jul

Jun

Jul

Jan-Jul

Jun

Jul

Jan-Jul

Jun

Jul

Banks

+29.7

+5.0

+4.8

+27.2

+5.4

+5.8

+48.3

+8.2

+7.6

Non-banks

+9.5

+1.2

+0.9

-3.5

-0.3

-0.1

-2.8

+0.5

+1.4

Mutual

+1.1

+0.6

-0.5

-5.2

-0.0

-0.9

+4.8

+0.3

+0.0

finance

Credit

-1.89

-0.27

-0.24

-0.85

+0.01

-0.18

-1.79

-0.14

-0.23

union

Nonghyup

+3.62

+0.94

+0.46

+0.45

+0.36

-0.26

+0.06

+0.70

+0.45

Suhyup

-0.32

+0.04

-0.08

+0.14

+0.07

-0.00

-0.05

+0.08

+0.09

NFCF4

+0.36

+0.04

+0.06

+0.31

+0.04

+0.02

+0.10

+0.01

+0.02

KFCC5

-0.68

-0.15

-0.71

-5.26

-0.52

-0.50

-3.09

-0.38

-0.31

Insurance

+2.7

+0.3

+0.5

-1.0

-0.1

-0.2

-1.0

+0.1

+0.2

Savings

+1.2

+0.1

+0.3

+1.5

+0.0

+0.5

+2.4

+0.2

+0.7

banks

Credit

finance

+4.5

+0.2

+0.6

+1.2

-0.1

+0.5

+0.5

-0.0

+0.5

companies

Total

+39.2

+6.2

+5.6

+23.7

+5.1

+5.7

+45.5

+8.7

+9.0

The government will closely monitor trends in jeonse loans and credit loans in order to effectively manage household debt.

# # #

For any inquiry, please contact Foreign Press & Relations Team at fsc_media@korea.kr.

  1. Preliminary
  2. A lump sum deposit without monthly payments for rent
  3. Advance estimates from the Financial Supervisory Service
  4. National Forestry Cooperative Federation
  5. Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives

1

Disclaimer

FSC - Financial Services Commission of Korea published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 04:32:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:14aCopper falls on U.S. stimulus uncertainty, firmer dollar
RE
01:13aPOSCO : to Donate 1 Billion KRW to Aid in Restoring Areas Damaged by the Floods
PU
01:13aE ON : with robust first-half results despite COVID-19
PU
01:13aFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting update and status as essential service
PU
01:13aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ appoints MD Institutional Australia and MD Transaction Banking
PU
01:12aE ON : trotz Covid-19-Effekten mit robustem Halbjahresergebnis
PU
01:10aPublic Statement regarding the Press Release issued by Liberty Global to acquire Sunrise
TE
01:09aSunrise Communications recommends Liberty Global's takeover offer
RE
01:08aABN AMRO BANK N : Quarterly Report Q2 2020​ (PDF 564 KB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2Cathay Pacific posts record $1.27 billion first-half loss amid pandemic
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO BANK N : reports net loss of EUR 5 million in Q2 2020​ (PDF 146 KB)
4CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : to suspend Etihad Airways, SriLankan Airlines ..
5EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST HALF-YEAR 2020 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group