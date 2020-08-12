Press Release

August 12, 2020

HOUSEHOLD LOANS, JULY 2020

The outstanding balance of household loans1 in all financial sectors rose KRW9.0 trillion from the previous month in July 2020 (up 5.7% year-on-year). The household loan balance increased KRW7.6 trillion in the banking sector and KRW1.4 trillion in the non-banking sector.

All financial sectors (y-o-y): +6.5% (Jul 2018) → +4.5% (Jul 2019) → +5.7% (Jul 2020)

By type, mortgage loans increased KRW4.1 trillion from the previous month in July (up KRW1.9 trillion y-o-y). Jeonse2 loans rose KRW2.7 trillion in the banking sector while group lending grew at a slower rate. Mortgage loans in non-banks saw a rise of KRW200 billion from the previous month. Other types of loans went up KRW4.9 trillion as credit lending by both banks and non-banks rose KRW3.7 trillion and KRW1.3 trillion, respectively.

3> (In trillion won) 2018 2019 2020 Jan-Jul Jun Jul Jan-Jul Jun Jul Jan-Jul Jun Jul Banks +29.7 +5.0 +4.8 +27.2 +5.4 +5.8 +48.3 +8.2 +7.6 Non-banks +9.5 +1.2 +0.9 -3.5 -0.3 -0.1 -2.8 +0.5 +1.4 Mutual +1.1 +0.6 -0.5 -5.2 -0.0 -0.9 +4.8 +0.3 +0.0 finance Credit -1.89 -0.27 -0.24 -0.85 +0.01 -0.18 -1.79 -0.14 -0.23 union Nonghyup +3.62 +0.94 +0.46 +0.45 +0.36 -0.26 +0.06 +0.70 +0.45 Suhyup -0.32 +0.04 -0.08 +0.14 +0.07 -0.00 -0.05 +0.08 +0.09 NFCF4 +0.36 +0.04 +0.06 +0.31 +0.04 +0.02 +0.10 +0.01 +0.02 KFCC5 -0.68 -0.15 -0.71 -5.26 -0.52 -0.50 -3.09 -0.38 -0.31 Insurance +2.7 +0.3 +0.5 -1.0 -0.1 -0.2 -1.0 +0.1 +0.2 Savings +1.2 +0.1 +0.3 +1.5 +0.0 +0.5 +2.4 +0.2 +0.7 banks Credit finance +4.5 +0.2 +0.6 +1.2 -0.1 +0.5 +0.5 -0.0 +0.5 companies Total +39.2 +6.2 +5.6 +23.7 +5.1 +5.7 +45.5 +8.7 +9.0

The government will closely monitor trends in jeonse loans and credit loans in order to effectively manage household debt.

Preliminary A lump sum deposit without monthly payments for rent Advance estimates from the Financial Supervisory Service National Forestry Cooperative Federation Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives

