HOUSEHOLD LOANS, JUNE 2020

The outstanding balance of household loans1 in all financial sectors rose KRW8.5 trillion from the previous month in June 2020 (up 5.4% year-on-year). The household loan balance increased KRW8.2 trillion in the banking sector and KRW0.4 trillion in the non-banking sector.

All financial sectors (y-o-y): +6.9% (June 2018) → +4.6% (June 2019) → +5.4% (June 2020)

By type, mortgage loans increased KRW5.1 trillion in June (up KRW2.4 trillion year-on-year). Regular mortgage loans, jeonse2 loans and group lending expanded KRW5.0 trillion in the banking sector, while non-banks saw an increase of KRW20 billion. Other types of loans showed an increase of KRW3.5 trillion (up KRW1.1 trillion year-on-year) as the demand for credit loans went up.

(In trillion won)

2018

2019

2020

Jan-JunMayJunJan-JunMayJunJan-JunMayJunBanks Non-banks

+25.0 +8.6

+5.3 +1.4

+5.0 +1.2

+5.0 +0.9

+5.4 -0.3

+40.7

-4.4

+5.0 -1.1

+8.2 +0.4

Mutual finance

+0.6

Credit union Nonghyup Suhyup NFCF4 KFCC5

-1.66

-0.28

-0.27

-0.67

-0.2

-0.0

-4.9

-0.6

+0.2

-0.07

+0.01

-1.67

-0.24

-0.26

+3.16

+0.71

+0.94

+0.71

+0.29

+0.36

-0.39

+0.13

+0.70

+0.04

+0.01

+0.07

-0.14

-0.01

+0.08

+0.04

+0.06

+0.04

+0.09

+0.00

+0.01

+0.03

-0.05

-0.15

-4.76

-0.53

-0.52

-2.78

-0.52

-0.38

Insurance Savings banks Credit finance companies Total

+2.2

+0.4

+0.3

+0.9

+0.1

+0.1

+1.0

+0.2

-0.1

-1.1

-0.5

+0.1

+0.3

+0.0

+1.7

+0.2

+0.2

+0.2

+6.2

+0.6

-0.1

-0.1

-0.2

-0.1

+5.9

+5.1

+36.3

+3.9

+8.5

The government will closely monitor rising demand for credit loans while continuing to work on the stable management of household debt.

1 Preliminary 2 A lump sum deposit without monthly payments for rent 3 Advance estimates from the Financial Supervisory Service 4 National Forestry Cooperative Federation 5 Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives

1