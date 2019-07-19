Household Sentiment Was Unchanged in July

By Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON -- U.S. household sentiment was broadly unchanged in July, holding at a historically high level.

The University of Michigan said Friday its preliminary index of consumer sentiment was 98.4 this month, up slightly from June's final reading of 98.2.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a preliminary reading of 99.0 in July.

American shoppers increased their spending in June and factories picked up production, adding to evidence the U.S. economy wrapped up a solid second quarter despite challenges from abroad.

Still, other measures of consumer sentiment have weakened lately. The Conference Board's consumer-confidence fell in June to its lowest level since September 2017.

Write to Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com