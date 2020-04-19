Households' Income and Consumption Expenditure in the First Quarter of 2020

I. Households' Income

In the first quarter of 2020, the per capita disposable income of Chinese residents was 8,561 yuan, an increase of 0.8 percent in nominal terms over the same period of last year, and a real decrease of 3.9 percent after deducting price factors. Among them, the per capita disposable income of urban households was 11,691 yuan, an increase of 0.5 percent (the follows are all nominal increase on a year-on-year basis if not specified noted). After deducting the price factor, the actual decrease was 3.9 percent; the per capita disposable income of rural households was 4,641 yuan, an increase of 0.9 percent, and after deducting the price factor, the actual decrease was 4.7 percent.

In the first quarter of 2020, the median per capita disposable income was 7,109 yuan, down 0.7 percent, and the median was 83.0 percent of the average. Among them, the median per capita disposable income of urban households was 10,034 yuan, unchanged over last year, and the median was 85.8 percent of the average; the median per capita disposable income of rural households was 3,625 yuan, down 1.0 percent, and the median was 78.1 percent of the average.

According to the source of income, in the first quarter of 2020, the per capita income of wages and salaries of the whole country was 4,896 yuan, an increase of 1.2 percent, accounting for 57.2 percent of the disposable income; the per capita net business income was 1,376 yuan, a decrease of 7.3 percent, accounting for 16.1 percent of the disposable income; the per capita net property income was 741 yuan, an increase of 2.7 percent, accounting for 8.7 percent of the disposable income; the per capita net transfer income was 1,548 yuan, an increase of 6.8 percent, accounting for 18.1 percent of the disposable income.

II. Consumption Expenditure of Households

In the first quarter of 2020, the per capita consumption expenditure of the whole country was 5,082 yuan, a nominal decrease of 8.2 percent over the same period of last year, and a real decrease of 12.5 percent after deducting the price factor. Among them, the per capita consumption expenditure of urban households was 6,478 yuan, a decrease of 9.5 percent, with a real decrease of 13.5 percent after deducting the price factor; the per capita consumption expenditure of rural households was 3,334 yuan, a decrease of 5.4 percent, with a real decrease of 10.7 percent after deducting the price factor.

In the first quarter of 2020, the per capita consumption expenditure of food, tobacco and alcohol was 1,708 yuan, an increase of 2.1 percent, accounting for 33.6 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; the per capita consumption expenditure of clothing was 369 yuan, a decrease of 17.8 percent, accounting for 7.3 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; that of housing was 1,238 yuan, an increase of 2.1 percent, accounting for 24.4 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; that of household goods and services was 283 yuan, a decrease of 11.4 percent, accounting for 5.6 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; that of transportation and communication was 605 yuan, a decrease of 17.0 percent, accounting for 11.9 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; that of education, culture and recreation was 350 yuan, a decrease of 36.1 percent, accounting for 6.9 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; that of health care and medical services was 417 yuan, a decrease of 10.2 percent, accounting for 8.2 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; and that of consumption of other goods and services reached 112 yuan, a decrease of 22.2 percent, accounting for 2.2 percent of per capita consumption.

Table 1 Income and Expenditure Nationwide in the First Quarter of 2020 Item Absolute Value ( yuan) Y/Y(%) Total Per Capita Income Nationwide 8561 0.8（-3.9） Grouped by Permanent Residence Urban Households 11691 0.5（-3.9） Rural Households 4641 0.9（-4.7） Grouped by Income Source Income of Wages and Salaries 4896 1.2 Net Business Income 1376 -7.3 Net Income from Property 741 2.7 Net Income from Transfer 1548 6.8 Total Per Capita Income Nationwide Median 7109 -0.7 Grouped by Permanent Residence Urban Households 10034 0.0 Rural Households 3625 -1.0 Total Per Capita Expenditure Nationwide 5082 -8.2（-12.5） Grouped by Permanent Residence Urban Households 6478 -9.5（-13.5） Rural Households 3334 -5.4（-10.7） Grouped by Consumption Category Food,tobacco and liquor 1708 2.1 Clothing 369 -17.8 Residence 1238 2.1 Household facilities, articles and services 283 -11.4 Transportation and telecommunication 605 -17.0 Education, culture and recreation 350 -36.1 Health care and medical services 417 -10.2 Miscellaneous goods and services 112 -22.2 Notes: 1. 1. Per capita disposable income of households = per capita disposable income of urban households * proportion of urban population + per capita disposable income of rural households * proportion of rural population. 2. Nominal growth rate of per capita disposable income of households = (per capita disposable income of households in the current year / per capita disposable income of households in the previous year - 1) * 100%; actual growth rate of per capita disposable income of households = (per capita disposable income of households in the current year / per capita disposable income of households in the previous year / per capita consumer price index of households in the same period - 1) * 100%. 3. The per capita income and expenditure data of the whole country is based on the basic data of sampling survey of more than 100000 households, and weighted and summarized according to the number of households represented by each sample household. Influenced by urbanization, population migration and other factors, the composition of population in different periods has changed, which sometimes leads to the phenomenon that the growth rate of some income and Expenditure Projects of the whole country exceeds the growth range of corresponding income and Expenditure Projects of urban and rural households. It is mainly in the process of urbanization that some people with higher income in rural areas enter urban areas, but they belong to lower income groups in urban areas, and their migration has a pull down effect on part of the income and expenditure of urban and rural households; however, no matter in urban or rural areas, the growth effect will be reflected in the income and expenditure growth of all households. 4. In the growth column compared with the previous year, the data in brackets is the actual growth rate, while others are the nominal growth rate. 5. The average and median income are statistics reflecting the trend of households' income concentration. The average can not only directly reflect the overall situation, but also reflect the overall structure, which is convenient for the comparison of income levels of different groups, but also vulnerable to the influence of extreme data; the median reflects the situation of the object in the middle position, which is relatively stable and can avoid the influence of extreme data, but cannot reflect the structure. Table 2: Income and Expenditure of Urban and Rural Households in the First Quarter of 2020 Item Absolute Value (yuan) Nominal Increase Y/Y (%) Total Per Capita Income of Urban Households 11691 0.5 Grouped by Income Source Income of Wages and Salaries 7211 1.3 Net Business Income 1263 -12.6 Net Income from Property 1227 2.5 Net Income from Transfer 1990 6.4 Total Per Capita Expenditure of Urban Households 6478 -9.5 Grouped by Consumption Category Food,tobacco and liquor 2111 -1.1 Clothing 481 -20.1 Residence 1667 2.3 Household facilities, articles and services 357 -12.4 Transportation and telecommunication 746 -19.3 Education, culture and recreation 471 -33.3 Health care and medical services 494 -11.0 Miscellaneous goods and services 151 -24.6 Total Per Capita Income of Rural Households 4641 0.9 Grouped by Income Source Income of Wages and Salaries 1997 -0.6 Net Business Income 1518 -1.1 Net Income from Property 132 1.2 Net Income from Transfer 994 7.4 Total Per Capita Expenditure of Rural Households 3334 -5.4 Grouped by Consumption Category Food,tobacco and liquor 1204 9.5 Clothing 229 -11.5 Residence 699 0.9 Household facilities, articles and services 190 -9.4 Transportation and telecommunication 429 -11.7 Education, culture and recreation 200 -43.2 Health care and medical services 320 -8.8 Miscellaneous goods and services 63 -15.0

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

Disposable income of Households refers to the sum of final consumption expenditure and savings that residents can use, that is, the income that residents can use for free disposal, including both cash income and physical income. According to the source of income, disposable income includes wage and salary income, net business income, net property income and net transfer income.

Consumer spending refers to all the expenditures that residents use to meet their daily needs, including both cash and physical consumption. Consumer spending includes eight categories: food, tobacco and alcohol, clothing, housing, daily necessities and services, transportation and communication, education, culture and recreation, medical care and other supplies and services.

The median of the nationwide per capita disposable income of households refers to the per capita disposable income of households which lies in the middle of all surveyed households ranked from low to high on the basis of per capita disposable income level.

The quarterly income and expenditure data do not include the income and consumption of the self-produced and self-used parts of households, and the annual income and expenditure data includes.

2.Survey Methods

The national and sub urban and rural households' income and expenditure data comes from the household income and expenditure and living conditions survey organized and implemented by the National Bureau of Statistics, which is released quarterly.

Using stratified, multi-stage, probability sampling method proportional to the size of population, the National Bureau of Statistics randomly selected 160000 households in 1800 counties (cities, districts) of 31 provinces (regions, cities) as survey households.

According to the unified system and method, the survey organizations directly under the National Bureau of statistics will organize the household to record and collect the data of households' income, expenditure, family operation, production and investment; meanwhile, according to the unified questionnaire, collect other surveys such as the employment of household members and labor force, the ownership of housing and durable consumer goods, and the enjoyment of households' basic social and public services. After the completion of data collection, the municipal and county survey organizations use unified methods and data processing procedures to code, review and input the original investigation data, and then directly transmit the basic household data to the National Bureau of Statistics for unified summary and calculation.