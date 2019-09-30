Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Households helped to limit hit to UK economy as it shrank in second quarter - ONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 04:48am EDT
A worker inspects biscuits on the production line of Pladis' McVities factory in London

LONDON (REUTERS) - Households helped to limit the damage to Britain's economy as it shrank ahead of Brexit in the second quarter, according to new data that also showed their financial health was less fragile than previously thought.

The Office for National Statistics confirmed the economy contracted at a quarterly rate of 0.2% in the second quarter, a hangover from a stockpiling boom before the original Brexit deadline that was postponed until Oct. 31.

New data showed Britain's households have been net lenders to the economy rather than net borrowers.

"People have been donating less to charity than previously thought as well as receiving more money from renting out homes," ONS statistician Rob Kent-Smith said.

Changes to the measurement of student loans also contributed to change in the status of households to net lenders, although the figures still showed a "significant" deterioration since the 2016 Brexit vote.

Monday's figures showed Britain's current account deficit narrowed by less than expected, to 25.2 billion pounds from 33.1 billion pounds.

At 4.6% of gross domestic product, the deficit was larger than any economist had expected in a Reuters poll which had pointed to a deficit of 19.5 billion pounds.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney described Britain as dependent "on the kindness of strangers" before the 2016 Brexit referendum, and last month the BoE said the current account deficit still posed economic risks.

A drop-off in foreign investors' demand for British assets could trigger a further fall in sterling and make it harder for businesses and consumers to raise finance or borrow.

Britain's economy has slowed since the Brexit referendum, and now faces increased headwinds from trade tensions between the United States and China and a slowdown in Europe.

The economy grew by 1.3% in the year to the end of June, revised up from an earlier estimate of 1.2%.

The figures confirmed that spending from households and the government -- the latter rising at the fastest annual rate since late 2008 -- were among the few positive drivers of growth in Britain's economy in the second quarter, with business investment falling again.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.37% 0.88678 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aOil falls as China's economic outlook remains weak
RE
05:10aWorld shares steady as investors shrug off U.S. delisting threat
RE
05:09aWorld shares steady as investors shrug off U.S. delisting threat
RE
05:08a&LDQUO;CARE : Care, Adaptation, Responsibility, Engagement” Annual Report 2018 published
PU
05:05aEuro zone unemployment in surprise fall to lowest rate in more than a decade
RE
05:03aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : General government with a surplus in the second quarter
PU
05:03aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : In September 2019 the annual growth of consumer prices at 1.7%; at the monthly level deflation (−0.2%)
PU
05:00aUK Economic Contraction Steeper Than Estimated
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
3SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
4Record U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions
5RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group