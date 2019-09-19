Houses Approves Short-Term Spending Bill

By Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- The House passed a short-term spending bill Thursday, taking the first step toward avoiding a government shutdown at the end of the month.

The stopgap funding, called a continuing resolution, will keep the government open until Nov. 21, several weeks beyond the end of the federal fiscal year on Sept. 30. The legislation also extends several health-care programs and other expiring measures, including the National Flood Insurance Program and the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

The extension will give lawmakers more time to reach an agreement on the annual spending legislation, a major cause of volatility in Washington. Failure to agree on how much money to provide for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, ending earlier this year after 35 days.

"I'm hopeful that the Senate will take it up, that we will have an agreement, and we can send it to the president, and the president can sign it," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D., Md.) told reporters Wednesday. "Obviously, that will avoid a shutdown of government, or a threat of shutdown."

The GOP-controlled Senate is expected to take up the continuing resolution next week before lawmakers leave Washington for a two-week recess. Eric Ueland, the director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs, said on Wednesday that he expected President Trump would sign the bill, which was not released until Wednesday evening.

"We are optimistic based on a series of bicameral, bipartisan conversations and interactions at OMB [the Office of Management and Budget] that there will be a CR that might be able to be supported by the president," Mr. Ueland said of the continuing resolution.

Release of the legislation by the House was delayed as lawmakers haggled over the text. One stumbling block was a Trump administration request that the stopgap measure reimburse the agency providing aid to farmers affected by the trade war with China.

While House Democrats didn't include money for the agency in an early draft, they ultimately included the funding in the bill that passed Thursday. Democrats added provisions scrutinizing the aid and the impact of the trade war.

Passage of the short funding bill in the House comes as both parties gird themselves for a broader debate about funding for the border wall, which Mr. Trump has long put at the center of his political strategy.

House Democrats passed the vast majority of their spending legislation earlier this summer, but the Senate is in the early stages of its process. Already, funding for the wall has permeated into several parts of the Senate negotiations, slowing progress and spurring fresh partisan combat.

A procedural vote on a package of funding bills failed Wednesday in the Senate when Democrats opposed the measure, calling for limitations on the president's authority to repurpose funds. After Congress didn't approve as much money as Mr. Trump had sought for the border wall, he declared a national emergency in February, redirecting more than $6 billion of federal funds to the wall.

Capitol Hill officials see simply extending current funding for the Department of Homeland Security -- which oversees construction of the wall -- as one possible way to mitigate controversy over wall funding, according to several people familiar with the deliberations.

On the short-term funding measure, both Republicans and Democrats have shown they are willing to postpone the most controversial fights for later in the year.

The Trump administration had requested that the short-term bill grant it the authority to build the wall in new areas, and Democrats immediately balked at the proposal. That authority isn't present in the bill -- and neither are any efforts by Democrats to limit the administration's ability to build the wall.

"When it's a short-term CR you have to have agreement with the Senate and the White House, and you're not going to have anything other than it, " said Rep. Mark Pocan (D., Wis.), the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. "There's plenty of measures that are dealing with the issues that we care about."

--Siobhan Hughes contributed to this article.

