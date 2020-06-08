Housing Association Funding Plc - Annual Reporting and Financial Statements 2019

08 June 2020

Housing Association Funding Plc (the “Company”) - LEI 213800HR2KHJUPT18L28



Annual Reporting and Financial Statements 2019



Annual Reporting and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177648/HAF_PLC___Financial_statement_2019_01_06_2020.pdf





