Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Housing Association Funding Plc - Annual Reporting and Financial Statements 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 06:01am EDT

08 June 2020

Housing Association Funding Plc (the “Company”) - LEI 213800HR2KHJUPT18L28
 

Annual Reporting and Financial Statements 2019
 

Annual Reporting and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:


https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177648/HAF_PLC___Financial_statement_2019_01_06_2020.pdf


 

For further information please contact:

Housing Association Funding Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com
 


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:17aHANGER, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aLILIS ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:14aTOKIO MARINE : Insurer Seeks Declaration That Insured Not Entitled To Coverage For COVID-19-Related Losses In Excess Of Aggregate Limits
AQ
06:14aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Forwarding And Logistics Startups Must Be Wary Of U.S. Licensing, Registration And Compliance Requirements
AQ
06:14aAJANTA PHARMA : Opposition Is A Hopeless Task, Acquiescence Would Be Worse
AQ
06:13aPRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS OF SUPREME COURT'S ROMAG V. FOSSIL DECISION : Avoiding Forfeiture Of Hard-Earned Profits In Trademark Infringement Lawsuits
AQ
06:07aFORBES ENERGY SERVICES LTD. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aIN VIRTUAL WORLDS IN VIRTUOSIC STYLE : Audi communicates in new digital formats
AQ
06:07aDELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aIQSTEL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group