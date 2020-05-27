Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Housing Rights Advocates to Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez: Vote NO on Bill with Devastating Implications for Grassroots Advocacy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 11:16pm EDT

Thursday, May 28, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. socially-distant protest will take place at the offices of Assemblywoman Gonzalez at 1350 Front Street in San Diego

AB 1938, a bill sponsored by Big Real Estate and corporate landlord groups is a direct assault on grassroots advocacy

A coalition of tenants' rights advocates that include Housing Is A Human Right (HHR), the housing advocacy division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), and the San Diego Tenants Union, will stage a protest in opposition to a bill sponsored by California Apartment Association, California Chamber of Commerce, and California Association of Realtors that target tenant rights and housing justice organizations throughout the state.

AB 1938, allows special interest groups to co-opt the legislative process for nefarious purposes.

This deeply-flawed bill that is currently snaking its way through the state legislature is specifically designed to attack one organization, AHF, a proponent of housing justice and rent control initiatives such as Prop 10 (2018) and the Rental Affordability Act (2020).

"With AB 1938, the same cast of greedy corporate landlords who have tried to raise rents during the COVID-19 pandemic are now attacking the biggest funding source for renters' protections ballot initiatives in the state," said Rene Moya, Housing Is A Human Right and Rental Affordability Act Campaign Director.

“This bill, which impedes AHF’s First Amendment rights, won't stop with this organization. Support for AB 1938 will set a precedent that will leave every advocacy group at risk for being targeted at the state level and used as a model in other states,” Moya said.

The SOCIALLY-DISTANT PROTEST will start at 2:00 p.m. and runs until 3:00 p.m. at 1350 Front Street in San Diego

WHAT:

HOUSING RIGHTS PROTEST: housing and health care advocates demand that eviction attorney Dennis Block stop his shameful ways just to turn a profit off the pandemic

 

 

WHEN:

Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

 

 

WHERE:

1350 Front Street in San Diego

 

 

B-ROLL:

Advocates will hold socially- distant protest, in which they will stand six feet apart and wear facemasks, in observance of COVID-19 protocol

The activists will call on Assemblywoman Gonzalez, Chair of the CA State Assembly Appropriations Committee, and her colleagues to stop AB 1938 in its tracks.

During a time when millions of Californians are facing the most significant public health, financial, and housing crisis in recent history, an attack on the groups providing resources to low-income communities and fighting for the very survival of every citizen is disgraceful.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the parent non-profit of Housing Is A Human Right and Healthy Housing Foundation, has long addressed public health emergencies -- from the AIDS epidemic to the Ebola crisis to California’s homeless crisis. AHF will do everything it can to help the vulnerable during this difficult time.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:38aOTSUKA : announces 1Q FY2020 financial results
PU
12:38aCUSTOMER UPDATE : Consumers feeling more optimistic and returning to experiences and shopping in person
PU
12:38aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel Scraps Guidance as Profit Falls -- Earnings Review
DJ
12:33aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sales, Production, and Export Results for April 2020
PU
12:19aNUVASIVE, INC. : Announces Pricing Of Offering Of $400 Million Of 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023
PR
12:17aJINHUI SHIPPING AND TRANSPORTATION : Update in relation to the co-investment in property
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aargenx raises $750 million in gross proceeds in a global offering
GL
12:03aSTOCKLAND : launches new interactive community hub Belong by Stockland
PU
12:03aTwo Chinese Tech Firms Prepare Hong Kong Listings -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. states sue Trump administration over fuel efficiency rollback
2SK HYNIX, INC. : Micron raises third-quarter revenue forecast
3SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE, INC. : SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE : & Beverage 1Q Net Profit Falls 20% on Covi..
4SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action..
5PETROSHALE INC. : PETROSHALE : Announces Financial and Operating Results for First Quarter 2020 and Provides F..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group