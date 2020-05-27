Housing Rights Advocates to Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez: Vote NO on Bill with Devastating Implications for Grassroots Advocacy

Thursday, May 28, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. socially-distant protest will take place at the offices of Assemblywoman Gonzalez at 1350 Front Street in San Diego

AB 1938, a bill sponsored by Big Real Estate and corporate landlord groups is a direct assault on grassroots advocacy

A coalition of tenants' rights advocates that include Housing Is A Human Right (HHR), the housing advocacy division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), and the San Diego Tenants Union, will stage a protest in opposition to a bill sponsored by California Apartment Association, California Chamber of Commerce, and California Association of Realtors that target tenant rights and housing justice organizations throughout the state.

AB 1938, allows special interest groups to co-opt the legislative process for nefarious purposes.

This deeply-flawed bill that is currently snaking its way through the state legislature is specifically designed to attack one organization, AHF, a proponent of housing justice and rent control initiatives such as Prop 10 (2018) and the Rental Affordability Act (2020).

"With AB 1938, the same cast of greedy corporate landlords who have tried to raise rents during the COVID-19 pandemic are now attacking the biggest funding source for renters' protections ballot initiatives in the state," said Rene Moya, Housing Is A Human Right and Rental Affordability Act Campaign Director.

“This bill, which impedes AHF’s First Amendment rights, won't stop with this organization. Support for AB 1938 will set a precedent that will leave every advocacy group at risk for being targeted at the state level and used as a model in other states,” Moya said.

WHAT: HOUSING RIGHTS PROTEST: housing and health care advocates demand that eviction attorney Dennis Block stop his shameful ways just to turn a profit off the pandemic WHEN: Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. WHERE: 1350 Front Street in San Diego B-ROLL: Advocates will hold socially- distant protest, in which they will stand six feet apart and wear facemasks, in observance of COVID-19 protocol

The activists will call on Assemblywoman Gonzalez, Chair of the CA State Assembly Appropriations Committee, and her colleagues to stop AB 1938 in its tracks.

During a time when millions of Californians are facing the most significant public health, financial, and housing crisis in recent history, an attack on the groups providing resources to low-income communities and fighting for the very survival of every citizen is disgraceful.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the parent non-profit of Housing Is A Human Right and Healthy Housing Foundation, has long addressed public health emergencies -- from the AIDS epidemic to the Ebola crisis to California’s homeless crisis. AHF will do everything it can to help the vulnerable during this difficult time.

