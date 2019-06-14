Housing Starts, Building Permits Seen Slightly Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0830 NY Fed Empire St Svy Jun 10.5 (6) 17.8 1000 Housing Mkt Index Jun 67 (7) 66 Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts May 1.24M (13) 1.235M -- percent change May +0.4% +5.7% 0830 Building Permits May 1.30M (6) 1.296M -- percent change May +0.3% +0.6% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 15 220K (6) 222K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jun 10.0 (6) 16.6 0830 Current Account Balance 1Q -$122.0B (5) -$134.38B 1000 Leading Index May +0.0 (8) +0.2% Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jun 50.2 (3) 50.5* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jun 51.0 (3) 50.9* 1000 Existing Home Sales May 5.22M (13) 5.19M -- percent change May +0.6% -0.4% *End-May Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

