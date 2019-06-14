Log in
Housing Starts, Building Permits Seen Slightly Up -- Data Week Ahead

06/14/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0830  NY Fed Empire St Svy        Jun       10.5   (6)    17.8 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Jun       67     (7)    66 
Tuesday   0830  Housing Starts              May       1.24M  (13)   1.235M 
                  -- percent change         May      +0.4%         +5.7% 
          0830  Building Permits            May       1.30M  (6)    1.296M 
                  -- percent change         May      +0.3%         +0.6% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jun 15    220K   (6)    222K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Jun       10.0   (6)    16.6 
          0830  Current Account Balance     1Q      -$122.0B (5)  -$134.38B 
          1000  Leading Index               May      +0.0    (8)   +0.2% 
Friday    0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Jun       50.2   (3)    50.5* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Jun       51.0   (3)    50.9* 
          1000  Existing Home Sales         May       5.22M  (13)   5.19M 
                  -- percent change         May      +0.6%         -0.4% 
 
*End-May Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

