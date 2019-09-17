Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Housing Starts Expected to Rebound -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0830   Housing Starts             Aug       1.24M (22)   1.191M 
                   -- percent change        Aug      +4.1%        -4.0% 
          0830   Building Permits           Aug       1.30M (13)   1.336M 
                   -- percent change        Aug      -2.7%        +8.4% 
Thursday  0830   Jobless Claims             Sep 14    215K  (15)   204K 
          0830   Phila Fed Mfg Svy          Sep       9.5   (12)   16.8 
          0830   Current Account Balance    2Q      -$128.0B (7) -$130.4B 
          1000   Existing Home Sales        Aug       5.37M (22)   5.42M 
                   -- percent change        Aug      -1.1%        +2.5% 
          1000   Leading Index              Aug      -0.2%  (13)  +0.5% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Kristin Blakeslee at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
10:35aIran rules out talks as Trump blames Tehran for Saudi oil attack
RE
10:25aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Oil Prices Slump
DJ
10:20aEXCLUSIVE : Saudi oil output to return faster than first thought - sources
RE
10:17aSAUDIS YET TO BRIEF OPEC COLLEAGUES, IEA ON OIL OUTAGE : sources
RE
10:17aMACRON WORRIED ATTACK ON SAUDI OIL MAY HURT MOVES TO EASE U.S.-IRAN CRISIS : diplomats
RE
10:17aAttacks on Saudi oil facilities - what will it mean for consumers?
RE
10:15aHousing Starts Expected to Rebound -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:04aOil drops sharply as Saudi output seen returning soon after attacks
RE
10:04aOil drops sharply as Saudi output seen returning soon after attacks
RE
09:57aISRAEL CHEMICALS : Britain's biggest mining project in peril as Sirius bond aborted
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group