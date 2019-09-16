Log in
Housing Starts Expected to Rebound -- Data Week Ahead Update

09/16/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0915   Industrial Production      Aug      +0.2%  (21)  -0.2% 
          0915   Capacity Utilization       Aug       77.6% (17)   77.5% 
          1000   Housing Mkt Index          Sep       66    (13)   66 
Wednesday 0830   Housing Starts             Aug       1.24M (22)   1.191M 
                   -- percent change        Aug      +4.1%        -4.0% 
          0830   Building Permits           Aug       1.30M (13)   1.336M 
                   -- percent change        Aug      -2.7%        +8.4% 
Thursday  0830   Jobless Claims             Sep 14    215K  (15)   204K 
          0830   Phila Fed Mfg Svy          Sep       9.5   (12)   16.8 
          0830   Current Account Balance    2Q      -$128.0B (7) -$130.4B 
          1000   Existing Home Sales        Aug       5.37M (22)   5.42M 
                   -- percent change        Aug      -1.1%        +2.5% 
          1000   Leading Index              Aug      -0.2%  (13)  +0.5% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Kristin Blakeslee at dataweekahead@wsj.com

