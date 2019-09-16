Housing Starts Expected to Rebound -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0915 Industrial Production Aug +0.2% (21) -0.2% 0915 Capacity Utilization Aug 77.6% (17) 77.5% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Sep 66 (13) 66 Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Aug 1.24M (22) 1.191M -- percent change Aug +4.1% -4.0% 0830 Building Permits Aug 1.30M (13) 1.336M -- percent change Aug -2.7% +8.4% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 14 215K (15) 204K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Sep 9.5 (12) 16.8 0830 Current Account Balance 2Q -$128.0B (7) -$130.4B 1000 Existing Home Sales Aug 5.37M (22) 5.42M -- percent change Aug -1.1% +2.5% 1000 Leading Index Aug -0.2% (13) +0.5% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

