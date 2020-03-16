Log in
Housing Starts and Building Permits Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead Update

03/16/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  Retail Sales                Feb      +0.1%   (21)  +0.3% 
                  -- ex autos               Feb      +0.1%   (20)  +0.3% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Feb      +0.4%   (18)  -0.3% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Feb       77.0%  (15)   76.8% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Jan      -0.1%   (14)  +0.1% 
          1000  Job Openings                Jan       6.4M   (4)    6.42M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Mar       74     (14)    74 
Wednesday 0830  Housing Starts              Feb       1.49M  (21)   1.567M 
                  -- percent change         Feb      -4.9%         -3.6% 
          0830  Building Permits            Feb       1.50M  (13)    1.551M 
                  -- percent change         Feb      -3.3%         +9.2% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Mar 14    220K   (16)   211K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Mar       9.0    (14)   36.7 
          0830  Current Account             4Q      -$110.0B (7)  -$124.09B 
          1000  Leading Index               Feb      +0.0%   (13)  +0.8% 
Friday    1000  Existing Home Sales         Feb       5.50M  (19)   5.46M 
                  -- percent change         Feb      +0.7%         -1.3% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

