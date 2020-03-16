Housing Starts and Building Permits Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 Retail Sales Feb +0.1% (21) +0.3% -- ex autos Feb +0.1% (20) +0.3% 0915 Industrial Production Feb +0.4% (18) -0.3% 0915 Capacity Utilization Feb 77.0% (15) 76.8% 1000 Business Inventories Jan -0.1% (14) +0.1% 1000 Job Openings Jan 6.4M (4) 6.42M & Labor Turnover 1000 Housing Mkt Index Mar 74 (14) 74 Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Feb 1.49M (21) 1.567M -- percent change Feb -4.9% -3.6% 0830 Building Permits Feb 1.50M (13) 1.551M -- percent change Feb -3.3% +9.2% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 14 220K (16) 211K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Mar 9.0 (14) 36.7 0830 Current Account 4Q -$110.0B (7) -$124.09B 1000 Leading Index Feb +0.0% (13) +0.8% Friday 1000 Existing Home Sales Feb 5.50M (19) 5.46M -- percent change Feb +0.7% -1.3% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

