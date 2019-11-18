Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts Oct 1.30M (22) 1.256M -- percent change Oct +3.5% -9.4% 0830 Building Permits Oct 1.38M (15) 1.387M -- percent change Oct -0.5% -2.7% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 16 217K (16) 225K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Nov 5.0 (12) 5.6 1000 Existing Home Sales Oct 5.46M (23) 5.38M -- percent change Oct +1.5% -2.2% 1000 Leading Index Oct -0.2% (15) -0.1% Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Nov 51.4 (4) 51.3* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Nov 51.0 (3) 50.6* 1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 95.5 (17) 95.7** (Final) 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Nov -2 (3) -3 Composite Index *End-Oct Reading **Nov Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

