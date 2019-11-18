Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 02:16pm EST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  Housing Starts              Oct       1.30M  (22)   1.256M 
                  -- percent change         Oct      +3.5%         -9.4% 
          0830  Building Permits            Oct       1.38M  (15)   1.387M 
                  -- percent change         Oct      -0.5%         -2.7% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Nov 16    217K   (16)   225K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Nov       5.0    (12)   5.6 
          1000  Existing Home Sales         Oct       5.46M  (23)   5.38M 
                  -- percent change         Oct      +1.5%         -2.2% 
          1000  Leading Index               Oct      -0.2%   (15)   -0.1% 
Friday    0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Nov       51.4   (4)     51.3* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Nov       51.0   (3)     50.6* 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Nov       95.5   (17)    95.7** 
                  (Final) 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Nov      -2      (3)    -3 
                  Composite Index 
 
*End-Oct Reading 
**Nov Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
02:41pProposed standards for mining waste dams draw concerns from industry trade group
RE
02:16pHousing Starts and Existing Home Sales Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
01:54pOil prices fall almost 2% on trade talks uncertainty
RE
01:20pBarrick seeks to eclipse $1.5 billion asset sales target, eyes more copper
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09:19aIndonesia hopes for environmental nod soon for battery-grade nickel plants
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:14aIndonesia's competition watchdog looks into nickel sector after cartel complaint
RE
06:13aMalaysia says palm oil industry challenged to meet green standards by 2020
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group