Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts Oct 1.30M (22) 1.256M
-- percent change Oct +3.5% -9.4%
0830 Building Permits Oct 1.38M (15) 1.387M
-- percent change Oct -0.5% -2.7%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 16 217K (16) 225K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Nov 5.0 (12) 5.6
1000 Existing Home Sales Oct 5.46M (23) 5.38M
-- percent change Oct +1.5% -2.2%
1000 Leading Index Oct -0.2% (15) -0.1%
Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Nov 51.4 (4) 51.3*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Nov 51.0 (3) 50.6*
1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 95.5 (17) 95.7**
(Final)
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Nov -2 (3) -3
Composite Index
*End-Oct Reading
**Nov Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
