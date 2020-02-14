Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 NY Empire Sate Svy Feb 4.5 (8) 4.8 1000 Housing Mkt Index Feb 75 (10) 75 Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Jan +0.2% (14) +0.1% -- ex food & energy Jan +0.2% (11) +0.1% -- ex food, energy, trade Jan +0.2% (4) +0.1% 0830 Housing Starts Jan 1.43M (16) 1.608M -- percent change Jan -11.1% +16.9% 0830 Building Permits Jan 1.43M (8) 1.416M -- percent change Jan +1.0% -3.9% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 15 210K (9) 205K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Feb 9.5 (8) 17.0 1000 Leading Index Jan +0.5% (11) -0.3% Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Feb 51.5 (4) 51.9* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Feb 53.4 (4) 53.4* 1000 Existing Home Sales Jan 5.43M (15) 5.54M -- percent change Jan -2.0% +3.6% *End-Jan Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

