News : Commodities
Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

02/14/2020 | 02:13pm EST

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  NY Empire Sate Svy          Feb       4.5    (8)    4.8 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Feb       75     (10)   75 
Wednesday 0830  Producer Price Index        Jan      +0.2%   (14)  +0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Jan      +0.2%   (11)  +0.1% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Jan      +0.2%   (4)   +0.1% 
          0830  Housing Starts              Jan       1.43M  (16)   1.608M 
                  -- percent change         Jan      -11.1%         +16.9% 
          0830  Building Permits            Jan       1.43M  (8)    1.416M 
                  -- percent change         Jan      +1.0%         -3.9% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Feb 15    210K   (9)    205K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Feb       9.5    (8)    17.0 
          1000  Leading Index               Jan      +0.5%   (11)  -0.3% 
Friday    0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Feb       51.5   (4)    51.9* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Feb       53.4   (4)    53.4* 
          1000  Existing Home Sales         Jan       5.43M  (15)   5.54M 
                  -- percent change         Jan      -2.0%         +3.6% 
 
*End-Jan Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

