Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Rising -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts Jul 1.24M (18) 1.186M -- percent change Jul +4.6% +17.3% 0830 Building Permits Jul 1.30M (12) 1.241M -- percent change Jul +4.8% +2.1% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 15 923K (14) 963K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Aug 20.0 (10) 24.1 1000 Leading Index Jul +1.1% (9) +2.0% Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Aug 51.5 (5) 50.9* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Aug 51.0 (5) 50.0* 1000 Existing Home Sales Jul 5.39M (18) 4.72M -- percent change Jul +14.2% +20.7% *End-July Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Editor's Note: On Friday the number of economists included in the Leading Index consensus was misstated as 10 instead of 7.

