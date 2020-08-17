Log in
Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Rising -- Data Week Ahead Update

08/17/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  Housing Starts              Jul       1.24M  (18)   1.186M 
                  -- percent change         Jul      +4.6%         +17.3% 
          0830  Building Permits            Jul       1.30M  (12)   1.241M 
                  -- percent change         Jul      +4.8%         +2.1% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 15    923K   (14)   963K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Aug       20.0   (10)   24.1 
          1000  Leading Index               Jul      +1.1%   (9)   +2.0% 
Friday    0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Aug       51.5   (5)    50.9* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Aug       51.0   (5)    50.0* 
          1000  Existing Home Sales         Jul       5.39M  (18)   4.72M 
                  -- percent change         Jul      +14.2%         +20.7% 
 
*End-July Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
Editor's Note: On Friday the number of economists included in the Leading Index consensus was misstated as 10 instead of 7.

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

