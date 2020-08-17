Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Rising -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts Jul 1.24M (18) 1.186M
-- percent change Jul +4.6% +17.3%
0830 Building Permits Jul 1.30M (12) 1.241M
-- percent change Jul +4.8% +2.1%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 15 923K (14) 963K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Aug 20.0 (10) 24.1
1000 Leading Index Jul +1.1% (9) +2.0%
Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Aug 51.5 (5) 50.9*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Aug 51.0 (5) 50.0*
1000 Existing Home Sales Jul 5.39M (18) 4.72M
-- percent change Jul +14.2% +20.7%
*End-July Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Editor's Note: On Friday the number of economists included in the Leading Index consensus was misstated as 10 instead of 7.
